﻿
11 Photos | Film

The best NCIS celebrity guest stars of all time

Many famous faces have appeared in the show over the years

The best NCIS celebrity guest stars of all time
You're reading

The best NCIS celebrity guest stars of all time

1/11
Next

Princess Beatrice's husband pays touching tribute to Prince Philip
Eve Crosbie
The best NCIS celebrity guest stars of all time
1/11

Are you a fan of NCIS? Having been on screens for nearly two decades, the show has seen plenty of cast members come and go over the years.

But as well as the main cast, many famous faces have popped up in the show over the years - some before they were even famous! For all the celebrity cameos you might have forgotten about, click through the gallery to take a look...

Loading the player...
2/11

WATCH: NCIS star opens up about his favourite memories on set

The best NCIS celebrity guest stars of all time
3/11

Zac Efron

Before becoming the heartthrob he is today, a then 19-year-old Zac Efron appeared in the CBS drama in a season three episode. The episode aired just months before High School Musical premiered on Disney, propelling the young actor to superstardom.

Keep clicking for more photos...!

The best NCIS celebrity guest stars of all time
4/11

Millie Bobby Brown

Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown appeared in NCIS in what was one of her first on-screen roles. In the season twelve episode, she played Rachel, the daughter of a young psychologist who was murdered. While the team launched an investigation into who could have committed the crime, the team soon found out there was a dark side to this little girl.

MORE: NCIS: Meet the cast of season 18 of the hit US drama series

The best NCIS celebrity guest stars of all time
5/11

Colin Hanks

Tom Hanks' eldest son, Colin Hanks appeared in three episodes of the CBS drama across season ten and 11 playing Inspector Parsons. While he initially clashed heads with Gibbs, he soon had a change of heart after witnessing him in action during a life-saving operation.

The best NCIS celebrity guest stars of all time
6/11

Michelle Obama

In 2016, NCIS became the first show to be filmed in the White House - and even bagged an incredible cameo at the same time! The then-First Lady Michelle Obama appeared in the show's thirteenth season to promote her organisations supporting veterans, active military, and their families.

MORE: Inside NCIS star Wilmer Valderrama's six year romance with Demi Lovato

Talking about her acting debut on the show, Michelle said: "It's a great way to incorporate our military families and make more Americans aware of the challenges they face."

The best NCIS celebrity guest stars of all time
7/11

Jamie Lee Curtis

Jamie Lee Curtis appeared in the show as Gibb's girlfriend, Samantha back in 2012. She appeared in five episodes before her scary ex was released from prison, causing her to skip town, leaving our special agent heartbroken.

The best NCIS celebrity guest stars of all time
8/11

Abigail Breslin

Actress Abigail Breslin appeared in the season two premiere as a play blind pianist who gets kidnapped. Later in the episode, we learned her captor was someone she knew.

The best NCIS celebrity guest stars of all time
9/11

Lily Tomlin

Lily Tomlin made an appearance in the police drama as Penelope Langston, Timothy McGee's ex-hippie grandmother, a role not so different from her current turn as Frankie in Grace and Frankie.

MORE: Inside NCIS: Los Angeles star LL Cool J's sad family history

The best NCIS celebrity guest stars of all time
10/11

Sean Astin

Lord of the Rings and Stranger Things star Sean Astin played a tough-willed investigator in series nine of the show.

The best NCIS celebrity guest stars of all time
11/11

Sterling K. Brown

Before starring in This Is Us, Sterling K. Brown appeared on NCIS playing a killer clown. In the terrifying episode, he kidnaps Diane Sterling, Gibbs' ex-wife, and her daughter.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.