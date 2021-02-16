﻿
9 Photos | Film

Brooklyn 99: see the cast and their real-life families here

Are you a fan of the show?

Brooklyn 99: see the cast and their real-life families here
You're reading

Brooklyn 99: see the cast and their real-life families here

1/9
Next

Prince Louis is still to reach this royal milestone - details
Francesca Shillcock
andy-samberg-and-wife
Photo: © Getty Images
1/9

After it was announced that Brooklyn 99 would return for series eight, fans were rightly thrilled. The popular comedy, starring Andy Samberg and Melissa Fumero, will return to NBC soon for more episodes.

Meanwhile, series one to six are available to binge on Netflix, with series seven arriving on the streaming platform very soon!

The beloved characters have become one big happy family (sort of) on the show, but away from the comedy, many of the main cast have their own families. See the cast's loved ones here…

MORE: Netflix finally confirms return date for Brooklyn 99 season seven

 

Andy Samberg

Starring as lead character in the NYPD sitcom Jake Peralta is comedian, writer and actor Andy Samberg. The Lonely Planet star has been married to his musician wife since 2013 and the couple have one child together, a daughter, born in 2017.

Melissa-Fumero
Photo: © Instagram
2/9

Melissa Fumero

Amy Santiago is played by Melissa Fumero. Away from her busy filming schedule on the NBC comedy, the actress can be found at home with her actor husband David Fumero. The two met on TV show One Life to Live and wed in 2007. The couple have two sons, Enzo, born in 2016, and Axel, born in 2020.

MORE: Sex Education star Simone Ashley to play new main role in Bridgerton season two

Stephanie-Beatriz
Photo: © Instagram
3/9

Stephanie Beatriz

Stephanie Beatriz plays Rosa Diaz in Brooklyn 99. The actress doesn't have children but is married to fellow actor Brad Hoss. The couple announced their engagement in 2017 and the following year the two tied the knot.

Keep clicking for more photos...!

terry-crews
Photo: © Getty Images
4/9

Terry Crews

As well as his role in Brooklyn 99, Terry Crews is known for his parts in White Chicks, The Expendables and Everybody Hates Chris.

Terry has been married to his wife Rebecca since 1989 and the couple have five children together. The husband and wife are even grandparents.

MORE: Stranger Things season four: everything we know so far

Joe-Lo-Truglio
Photo: © Getty Images
5/9

Joe Lo Truglio

The hilarious Joe Lo Truglio has played Charles Boyle in the comedy since the beginning. Joe is married to fellow actress Beth Dover (the pair even appeared together in the Brooklyn 99 episode 'Fancy Brudgom'), in 2014. Joe and Beth have a son named Eli.

Chelsea-Peretti
Photo: © Getty Images
6/9

Chelsea Peretti

Chelsea Peretti takes on the role of Gina Linetti but left the show's main cast in 2019 and now has a recurring role. Chelsea has been married to actor, director and filmmaker Jordan Peele – best known for his titles Get Out and US – since 2016. The two have a three-year-old son named Beaumont Gino.

Andre-Braugher
Photo: © Getty Images
7/9

Andre Braugher

Playing police captain Raymond Holt in Brooklyn 99 is Andre Braugher. The actor, also known for his roles in Homicide: Life on the Street and Men of a Certain Age, is married to actress Ami Brabson. They married in 1991 and have three sons together, Michael, Isiah and John Wesley.

Dirk-Blocker
Photo: © Instagram
8/9

Dirk Blocker

Dirk Blocker is best known as detective Michael Hitchcock in the comedy. He comes from a family of actors. His father, Dan Blocker, was an actor and his brother, David Blocker is a producer. His wife is Danielle Aubuchon and they have two children together.

Joel-McKinnon-Miller
Photo: © Getty Images
9/9

Joel McKinnon Miller

Detective Norm Scully is played by Joel McKinnon Miller and is married to Tammy McKinnon. The pair married in 1984. The actor also has a son named Owen.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.