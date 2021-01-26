Netflix finally confirms return date for Brooklyn 99 season seven We can't wait to be back with Jake and the team!

Netflix has confirmed that Brooklyn 99 season seven will be landing on the streaming service very soon, and we can't wait to find out what Jake Peralta and the gang have been up to!

The service's official Twitter account tweeted the exciting news, writing: "The best day of the year is when we can *actually* give you an answer when you ask where the next season of B99 is. Today is that day. Brooklyn Nine-Nine S7 comes to Netflix UK/IE on 26 March."

Fans were unsurprisingly delighted by the news, with one writing: "Time to watch through again for the 30th time," while another added: "What about the season after Netflix??? WE DESERVE ANSWERS."

The hugely popular police comedy was renewed for season eight back in 2020, with new episodes expected to air in the US in 2021 before premiering on Netflix in the UK. The cast has recently opened up about making the police show amid the George Floyd protests, with Andy Samberg telling TV Web: "We're taking a step back, and the writers are all rethinking how we're going to move forward, as well as the cast.

Are you looking forward to season seven on Netflix?

"We're all in touch and kind of discussing how you make a comedy show about police right now, and if we can find a way of doing that that we all feel morally okay about. I know that we'll figure it out, but it's definitely a challenge, so we'll see how it goes."

Terry Crews added: "A lot of sombre talks about it and deep conversations and we hope through this we're going to make something that will be truly ground-breaking this year. We have an opportunity here, and we plan to use it in the best way possible."

