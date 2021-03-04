﻿
7 Photos | Film

See the cast of Young Sheldon and their real-life families

The show is a spinoff of The Big Bang Theory

See the cast of Young Sheldon and their real-life families
You're reading

See the cast of Young Sheldon and their real-life families

1/7
Next

Holly Willoughby shares rare photo with daughter Belle inside stunning family home
Eve Crosbie
See the cast of Young Sheldon and their real-life families
Photo: © Custom
1/7

Young Sheldon recently returned for its fourth season. The show, which follows The Big Bang Theory's Sheldon Cooper as a young boy growing up in Texas in the 1980s, is all about the importance of family.

MORE: Young Sheldon: meet the cast of the hit sitcom

But what about the cast of the show's real-life families? We did some investigating, and here's all you need to know about the stars of the show and their loved ones...

See the cast of Young Sheldon and their real-life families
Photo: © Instagram
2/7

Iain Armitage as Sheldon Cooper

Lead actor Iain Armitage comes from quite the showbiz family! The young actor, who was reportedly named after British screen legend Ian McKellen, is the son of theatre producer Lee Armitage and actor Euan Morton. 

See the cast of Young Sheldon and their real-life families
Photo: © Getty Images
3/7

Zoe Perry as Mary Cooper

Zoe Perry, who plays Sheldon's mother, Mary, also comes from an acting family. She is the daughter of actors Laurie Metcalf and Jeff Perry.

While Jeff is known for his role as Richard Katimski on the teen drama My So-Called Life and Thatcher Grey on the medical drama series Grey's Anatomy, her mum actually appeared in The Big Bang Theory - in the same role! She had a recurring role as the older version of Sheldon's mother throughout the show's 12-year run.

Keep clicking for more photos...!

See the cast of Young Sheldon and their real-life families
Photo: © Instagram
4/7

Lance Barber as George Cooper Sr

Sheldon's father, George, is played by Lance Barber, who is a father himself in real-life. He's married to chef Aliza, with whom he shares two young daughters. 

See the cast of Young Sheldon and their real-life families
Photo: © Instagram
5/7

Annie Potts as Connie Tucker

Connie Tucker, aka Meemaw, is the sarcastic matriarch of the family. She is played by actress Annie Potts who has been married four times. With her third husband, Scott Senechal, she has one son named Clay. She is now married to Ugly Betty producer James Hayman in 1990 with whom she has two sons.

MORE: Where are the cast of Ugly Betty now?

See the cast of Young Sheldon and their real-life families
Photo: © Instagram
6/7

Montana Jordan as George Cooper Jr

Sheldon's older football-loving brother is played by teenage actor Montana Jordan. When he's not filming, he's back at home in Texas with his family. He has two older sisters named Katella and Jaden and recently became an uncle.

See the cast of Young Sheldon and their real-life families
Photo: © Instagram
7/7

Matt Hobby as Pastor Jeff

Matt Hobby plays the pastor of the Coopers' local church, Jeff. He is married to actress Mary Gill and the couple recently welcomed two twin boys named Ernie and Lyle.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.