NCIS stars' children: Mark Harmon, Vanessa Lachey, LL Cool J and more

NCIS has been a staple on TV for two decades and has proved so popular with fans, its franchise has expanded with spin-offs including NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: Hawai'i.

Despite longtime NCIS star Mark Harmon leaving the series during season 19, he affectionately used to refer to the cast and crew as "one big family". But what about their real families? Here's all you need to know about the partners and children of all the NCIS stars, past and present…

WATCH: NCIS' Leroy Gibbs says goodbye to the show after 19 years

Loading the player...

Vanessa Lachey

NCIS: Hawai'i star Vanessa Lachey has played Special Agent Jane Tennant since 2021. Off-screen, she has been married to Nick Lachey since 2011 and together they share three children, sons Camden, ten, and Phoenix, six, and daughter Brooklyn, eight.

RELATED: NCIS stars' famous families revealed: Mark Harmon, Michael Weatherly, Sean Murray & more

MORE: NCIS' Michael Weatherly's dangerous health condition revealed

Mark Harmon

Mark Harmon comes from quite a famous family. His father was the US footballer Tom Harmon, and his mother was the black and white movie star, Elyse Knox. As for his own family, he has been married to actress Pam Dawber since 1987.

The couple has two sons together, Sean, 34, and Ty, 30. Eldest Sean has even appeared on the show playing a young version of his father's character, Leroy Jethro Gibbs, in flashback episodes.

Katrina Law

Katrina Law was welcomed to the NCIS cast at the end of season 18 and brought back as a series regular portraying Agent Jessica Knight in 2021. In real life, Katrina is married to actor Keith Andreen, who she first met on the set of the TV show The Resistance in 2010. They welcomed their first child, daughter Kinley into the world in December 2018.

Brian Dietzen

Brian Dietzen plays Dr. Jimmy Palmer on the show. While his character has experienced some family tragedy, in real-life Brian is happily married to his wife Kelly with whom he shares two children. He tends to keep his personal life away from the spotlight, but in November 2022, he appeared to reveal his children's names for the first time in a post on social media.

Sharing a photo of some personalized golf wedges, Brian revealed they had the names of his children on each of them. One wedge had the name Clover and some musical notes, and the other had the name Satchel and an Overwatch logo.

READ: NCIS: What are the stars' net worths?

Michael Weatherly

Former NCIS star Michael Weatherly left the show in 2016 to be able to spend more time with his young children. He shares daughter Olivia, ten, and son Liam, nine, with his wife of 14 years, Bojana Jankovic. He also has a son, August, 27, from his first marriage to Amelia Heinle, which lasted two years.

Sean Murray

Sean Murray plays special agent Timothy McGee in NCIS, and his real-life stepsister, Pretty Little Liars actress Troian Bellisario plays his sister in the show too. He is the proud dad to two children, a daughter named Caitlyn and a son named River who he shares with his wife, Carrie.

Wilmer Valderrama

Wilmer Valderrama joined the NCIS cast as agent Nicholas Torres in 2016. The actor has had several high-profile relationships over the years, notably with Lindsey Lohan and Demi Lovato. In 2020, he announced his engagement to his girlfriend of eight months Amanda Pacheco, and shortly before Christmas, the couple confirmed they were expecting.

On February 15, 2021, they welcomed their daughter, Nakano Oceana, named after a trip the couple took to Japan where they decided they "would really be together" and also after Takeko Nakano, a female samurai.

Emily Wickersham

Emily Wickersham left NCIS at the end of season 18, but she soon followed up with a more important role – mom. The actress, who played agent Ellie Bishop, welcomed her first child, son Cassius, with her partner, actor James Badge Dale, on 30 December 2021.

Maria Bello

Maria Bello played forensic psychologist Dr. Jacqueline 'Jack' Sloane in NCIS before her character's exit in season 18's The First Day. While she has a 21-year-old son, Jackson, with former boyfriend Dan McDermott, the actress came out as gay in 2013.

In 2020, she made her first public appearance with her girlfriend, French chef Dominique Crenn, and announced that the couple had become engaged while on a romantic break to Paris.

LL Cool J

LL Cool J has starred in the NCIS spin-off series NCIS: Los Angeles as Sam Hanna since the early noughties. Away from the cameras, he has been happily married to his wife Simone I. Smith since 1995. The two met when LL was a young rapper and dated for eight years before tying the knot.

They share four grown-up children together - son Najee, 33, and daughters Italia, 32, Samaria, 27, and Nina, 22. While LL's three eldest children have pursued careers away from the limelight, the youngest Nina has decided to follow in her famous dad's footsteps and is an aspiring R&B singer.

Daniela Ruah

Kensi Blye actress Daniela Ruah actually met her husband on the set of NCIS: Los Angeles! She and stuntman David Olsen have been married since 2014. Not only is he the stunt double for Marty Deeks actor Eric Christian Olsen, but his older brother too. Today they have two children together, a son, River, and a daughter, Sierra.

Chris O’Donnell

Since 2009, Chris O'Donnell has starred in NCIS: Los Angeles as G. Callen. While his character isn't exactly known for being a family man, the actor has been married for over 20 years and is a father of five!

He shares Lily, 23, Christopher, 22, Charles, 19, Finley, 16, and Maeve, 15 with his wife Caroline Fentress. And, in fact, almost all his family have appeared on the show throughout the years. His youngest, Maeve, was the most recent guest star in 2015 when she appeared alongside her mom during an episode.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to the HELLO! Family Hub newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.