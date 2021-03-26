﻿
9 Photos | Film

What the Brooklyn 99 cast looked like at the start of their careers

From Andy Samberg and Melissa Fumero to Terry Crews

What the Brooklyn 99 cast looked like at the start of their careers
You're reading

What the Brooklyn 99 cast looked like at the start of their careers

1/9
Next

Luther: everything we know about its return so far
Eve Crosbie
What the Brooklyn 99 cast looked like at the start of their careers
Photo: © Custom
1/9

Season seven of Brooklyn 99 has finally arrived on Netflix for UK viewers, meaning we know exactly what we'll be binge-watching this weekend. 

MORE: Brooklyn 99's final season: everything we know so far

The popular police procedural comedy, which stars the likes of Andy Samberg, Terry Crews and Melissa Fumero, has made household names out of its stars, but have you ever wondered how they got their start in TV? Keep reading to find out more about the incredible cast and their first on-screen roles...

Loading the player...
2/9

WATCH: Are you a fan of the police comedy?

What the Brooklyn 99 cast looked like at the start of their careers
Photo: © Custom
3/9

Andy Samberg

Before landing the role of NYPD officer Jake Peralta in the sitcom, Andy Samberg was perhaps best known for being part of the parody group The Lonely Island alongside Akiva Schaffer and Jorma Taccone. The trio met while in high school before finding fame together in the early noughties. After their music videos and sketches went viral on YouTube, Andy landed his first major television role on Saturday Night Live in 2005.

Keep clicking for more photos...!

What the Brooklyn 99 cast looked like at the start of their careers
Photo: © Custom
4/9

Melissa Fumero

Melissa Fumero made her television debut at the age of 22 playing Adriana on the long-running soap One Life to Live. In her early career she also appeared in five episodes of Gossip Girl as one of Blair Waldorf's minions before landing the role of Amy Santiago, a fellow detective with the 99 and Jake's loving wife. 

What the Brooklyn 99 cast looked like at the start of their careers
Photo: © Custom
5/9

Terry Crews

Before becoming an actor, Terry Crews was a pro footballer, and played for six years in the NFL, with stints at the LA Rams, San Diego Chargers and Philadelphia Eagles, as well as others. His first acting gig was in the Gladiators-style gameshow Battle Dome, and appearances in commercials, such as Old Spice, films, and music videos soon followed. In 2004, he made his turn in the now-iconic turn in White Chicks.

MORE: Brooklyn 99 creators announce new show in the works following cancellation news

What the Brooklyn 99 cast looked like at the start of their careers
Photo: © Custom
6/9

Stephanie Beatriz

Argentinian actress Stephanie Beatriz stars as the badass Rosa Diaz on the hit comedy series. She relocated from Texas to New York in her early twenties to pursue acting and secured a few minor roles in the police procedural television series The Closer and Southland before landing a recurring role as Gloria's sister Sonia in the ABC comedy series Modern Family. The next year, she was cast on both Brooklyn 99 and the indie movie Short Term 12.

What the Brooklyn 99 cast looked like at the start of their careers
Photo: © Custom
7/9

Andre Braugher

Playing police captain Raymond Holt in Brooklyn 99 is Andre Braugher whose first on-screen role was in the 80s crime drama Kojak. He appeared in many television shows and films in the 1990s, with his most well-known role from this period being detective Frank Pembleton in the police drama series Homicide: Life on the Street.

What the Brooklyn 99 cast looked like at the start of their careers
Photo: © Custom
8/9

Chelsea Peretti

Just like their characters on the show Gina and Jake, Chelsea Peretti and Andy Samberg grew up together in real-life and were even BFFs back in elementary school. Chelsea began her career writing for various publications before moving into television writing, penning scripts for the comedies Parks and Recreation and The Kroll Show, both of which she also starred in.

MORE: Brooklyn 99: see the cast and their real-life families here

What the Brooklyn 99 cast looked like at the start of their careers
Photo: © Custom
9/9

Joe Lo Truglio

Joe Lo Truglio, who plays the hilarious Charles Boyle on the show, started his comedy career appearing in comedy groups while a student at NYU. He wrote and acted in many skits for the MTV sketch show The State, before landing his first major movie role in the satirical comedy film Wet Hot American Summer alongside Bradley Cooper and Paul Rudd.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.