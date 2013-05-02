Natural make-up for Queen Maxima and the princesses of Europe

As Queen Maxima embraced her new role in state alongside her husband, King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands, all eyes were on the royal couple's flawless performance at the grand inauguration on April 30th.



Queen Maxima, who changed her attire several times during the day's ceremonies, ensured that each dress change looked fresh with a is known for being rather daring when it comes to her personal style.

Styling her hair in a new way to suit each dress change, the day of the Dutch inauguration saw Maxima's blonde locks woven into complex chignons, a glossy blow dry and a more textured, wavy up'do which looked fitting for the royals' water pageant tour.

Although the new queen switched up her hairstyles for each event, Maxima kept her make-up relatively neutral with a rose-tinted lipstick and a subtle silver eyeshadow to bring definition to her eyes.



The Dutch inauguration marked the biggest regal gathering since the Queen's Diamond Jubilee celebrations in 2012 and it seemed that the natural look was the order of the day as the glamorous princesses of Europe united in Amsterdam.

Princess Victoria of Sweden sported a sophisticated side bun underneath her asymmetrical hat as did Princess Letizia of Spain. The duo also opted for a simple



Princess Mette-Marit of Norway complemented her cream and baby blue attire for the day with pearlescent pink lipstick and her fair hair worn two ways, blown dry and accessoried in an up'do with an intricate beaded tiara.



