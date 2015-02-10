Uma Thurman unveils dramatic new beauty look

Kill Bill star Uma Thurman was almost unrecognisable at the premiere of her new TV show in New York on Monday. The actress appeared fresh-faced with minimal make-up, and cut a dramatically different appearance to her usual beauty look.

Uma went au natural with no eye shadow, eyeliner or mascara. Instead the Hollywood star relied on just a slick of blusher and bold red lipstick to create a simple yet striking look.

Uma Thurman embraced a fresh-faced beauty look on Monday

The 44-year-old's blonde eyebrows appeared fuller and thicker than they have before, while her usually wavy tresses were worn sleek and tucked back behind her ears.

Showing that less is more, the blonde beauty completed the minimal look with a chic black strapless jumpsuit and coat.

The actress had a fringe in January

Uma was promoting her new television series The Slap alongside her co-stars Thandie Newton, Peter Sargaard and Melissa George. The show is a remake of the award-winning Australian series, based on the book by Christos Tsiolkas. It charts the events and reactions amongst a group of friends after a man at a barbecue slaps a boy who isn't his son for misbehaving.

Speaking about the show, Uma said: "It's a very interesting cultural exploration of the changing face of how to treat a human being."

Uma Thurman looked dramatically different at the Venice Film Festival

Uma's appearance on Monday was remarkably different to even three weeks ago – the actress had a fringe cut into her long hair and wore smoky eye make-up to attend the NBCUniversal Press Tour in January.

The mother-of-three also favoured a more dramatic beauty look for her appearance at the 71st Venice Film Festival in September. While she once again stepped out in an all-black ensemble, Uma wore her hair in a loose braided up-do with dark eye make-up and soft pink lipstick.

