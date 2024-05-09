Exclusive: Yasmin Le Bon shares “now is the time to say yes” approach to ageing and best midlife beauty tip

Rising to prominence as one of the leading supermodels of the 1980s, Yasmin Le Bon continues to enjoy a high-profile modelling career, with her youthful looks and natural radiance still in demand by leading fashion brands across the world.

And now she is celebrating a new role and the concept of ageless beauty as the face of Gold Collagen’s latest supplement Forte Ageless, for which none of the campaign imagery has been retouched.

Created using a pioneering new collagen formula to optimise wellbeing in midlife and beyond, Yasmin, 59, is the perfect choice.

Yasmin shares her exciting new career move

Yasmin will mark 40 years in her relationship with Simon Le Bon, lead singer of Duran Duran, this year. She is a proud mother to daughters Amber, Tallulah and Saffron, and a grandmother to Skye and Taro who call her “Zsa Zsa, like Gabor”.

She continues to turn heads with her striking brown eyes, glossy shoulder-length hair and fresh-faced beauty. When questioned on what it means to be ageless, Yasmin replies “Growing older happens, fact. But feeling ageless is a state of mind”.

Entering her 60s this October, she emphasises that “Now is the time to say ‘yes’ and it pays to look after yourself as much as you can, so that you can be as involved as possible in the things that make your heart sing.

I mean, those grandchildren aren’t getting any slower!”

Yasmin takes Gold Collagen's Forte Ageless supplement every day

Still as relevant in the worlds of fashion and beauty four decades on from the seminal era of the supermodel, Yasmin refuses to be “irrelevant or overlooked”, and shares her refreshing take on midlife, or the 'second spring':

“At my age I would have been invisible a generation or two ago. So much has changed, but, as women, we can never be complacent about our position in society. Every now and then put yourself forward for something that feels out of your comfort zone.”

'Feeling ageless is a state of mind' Yasmin Le Bon

Within her go-to wellness routine she has introduced a daily habit of drinking Gold Collagen’s new Ageless liquid supplement. “It ticks so many boxes for me, and it is so easy – the one thing I can remember to take”.

The supermodel trusts Gold Collagen for her daily wellness needs

Live life the Ageless way

Step 1: Forte Ageless

From Boots’ number-one selling collagen brand comes Forte Ageless, containing 12g of hydrolysed marine collagen in every bottle, which is among the strongest in the market in the skincare supplement category.

15 years in the making and backed by scientific innovation and clinical trials, it has been created to optimise wellbeing and skin, hair and nail health for midlife women to help change the narrative around ageing and enable everyone to feel like their best self.

‘Challenge the status quo, elevate everyday into something extraordinary and embrace ageless beauty.’ Gold Collagen

Collagen is the most abundant protein in the body, responsible for preserving skin’s firmness and elasticity. As we age our natural collagen levels deplete, so introducing a daily supplement can help reduce the visible signs of ageing whilst also providing a host of other wellbeing benefits whichever stage of life you’re in.

Supercharged with 23 active ingredients, the collagen in Ageless is combined with 100mg of hyaluronic acid, 150mg of elastin, 125g of ceramides plus vitamins, minerals and pro-retinol to boost skin hydration and elasticity to target the visible signs of ageing whilst also nourishing hair and nails for a youthful, refreshed look.

'Forte Ageless is a unique product for women who believe their life experiences add to the joy of living and want to shine brightly at every stage.' Gold Collagen

The hydrolysed marine collagen in the brand’s strongest formula yet helps to reduce deep lines and wrinkles, whilst ceramides and hyaluronic acid provide intense hydration to support moisture retention within the skin.

The formula contains no sugar, gluten, artificial sweetener, preservatives, or GMO and is suitable for diabetics, and is halal.

It has a delicious peach, lychee and mango flavour and is supported by 2 European patents, 1 US patent and 3 published clinical trials, from the trusted collagen brand first established in 2011.

Forte Ageless offers the strongest levels of collagen in a liquid format

Best enjoyed on an empty stomach for maximum absorption, drink one bottle per day for 3 weeks to stimulate skin hydration, 6 weeks for skin smoothness and 9 weeks for skin firmness.

Enjoy benefits for skin, hair and nails with Gold Collagen

Step 2: Hyaluronic Formula

You can level up your wellness routine by combining Ageless with Gold Collagen’s Hyaluronic Formula tablets to further boost hydration, reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and promote younger-looking skin, hair and nails.

Hyaluronic acid (HA) is found naturally in the body, but levels begin to decrease from the age of 40 in the skin and joints and from the age of 60 in the nervous system, and this is also accelerated by environmental factors, the effects of stress and free radicals.

Containing the optimal daily dose of hyaluronic acid alongside hydrolysed collagen, black pepper extract, zinc and vitamin C and D, Hyaluronic Formula tablets will enhance the skin’s hydration and youthfulness, helping fight collagen depletion and supporting the maintenance of healthy skin, hair, nails and joints.

Take one per day, and slot seamlessly into your Ageless routine in the afternoon or evening after enjoying a bottle of Forte Ageless first thing.

Driven by innovation and supported by science, join Yasmin and the thousands of other women who feel ageless thanks to the latest innovation by Gold Collagen.

