9 new skincare buys that are creating a buzz in the beauty world this summer

The pace of the beauty industry is on par with Formula 1– blink and a new product has whizzed past, promising speedy results and winning awards left, right and centre. It can actually be quite overwhelming, and when I go into a Boots or a Sephora these days I often feel frozen by too much choice.
It certainly helps when TikTok stars and Instagram influencers shine a light on new products or deep dive into a skincare ingredient but if you are in need of inspiration, I'm here to help with some key MVPs of the skincare industry right now. It's time to break free from repeat buying and try something new and exciting whether it's a new moisturiser, a face mask, or a TikTok viral viral serum (the snail mucin craze isn't going anywhere!).
How we chose the best new skincare buys
Trending: Whether it's on TikTok or Instagram, or flagged within the beauty landscape of beauty journalists, we've explored the evolving landscape of beauty trends influenced by top trending ingredients. Cultural influence also plays a part as well.
PR activity: As a journalist I get sent products ahead of release to trial. I attempt to try all the products I recommend but it's not always possible.
New and noteworthy: I will only flag products that I believe are exciting, and believe they should be flagged for your attention.
Scroll down to find a collection of viral skincare products, covering everything from skincare treatments for sensitive skin to innovative ingredients.
New and noteworthy skincare products - at a glance
Just so you know, as we head into summer there are countless new SPF launches but I've decided to not include them in this round-up. If that's what you're after, be sure to check out our roundup of the best new face SPFs you need to try.
La Mer NEW Deep Purifying Mask
What's New: La Mer Deep Purifying Mask
Why I'm Excited About It
"La Mer doesn't bring out new products all the time, but when you get a launch, you sit up and take notice. Who doesn't love a cooling mask in the summer months, and this makes your skin feel so clean and fresh. If you suffer with large pores, you need to try this."
The next innovation in luxury skincare is La Mer’s The NEW Deep Purifying Mask. The creamy cooling mask helps detoxify skin to purge skin of debris and perfect pores, leaving skin feeling refreshed and looking refined. Formulated with the Pretoxifying Ferment, a pure and potent, 99% naturally derived ferment that helps smooth, condition, and clarify skin, this intensive ferment is enriched with bamboo charcoal, sea salt, and antioxidants. It helps clear impurities and encourages softer, more supple, polished-looking skin. Then, its Infused Stone Matrix is a luxurious fusion of purifying stone, Miracle Broth™, and conditioners that form a unique matrix to help attract impurities and clear skin.
The Ordinary Saccharomyces Ferment 30% Milky Toner
What's New: The Ordinary Milky Toner
Why I'm Excited About It
"Toner products aren't for everyone, and if you have sensitive skin you might find that you ditch that step because it's not for you - well, not now! This product is so gentle for sensitive skin types and you can use this toner everyday without worrying about it drying out your skin."
The Ordinary has just launched a new exfoliating toner - one that bypasses skin acids as its hero ingredient and instead uses the power of N-Acetyl Glucosamine (NAG) to promote surface exfoliation. Saccharomyces Ferment 30% Milky Toner is The Ordinary’s non-acid approach to exfoliating toners. The innovative new product is a gentle alternative proven to be suitable for sensitive skin.
Made with yeast ferment technology which uses 30% Saccharomyces Ferment, containing 3% Fermented N-Acetyl Glucosamine, this new formulation gently exfoliates for smoother, more hydrated and radiant skin, offering all-day lasting hydration with a more even tone.
Trinny London The Elevator
What's New: Trinny London The Elevator
Why I'm Excited About It
"It's Trinny - I'm excited by all the products she brings out for Trinny London because she knows exactly what women want. The Elevator is a concentrate, and with a concentrate, you get the best of a serum and a moisturiser in one powerful, targeted formula."
Trinny Woodall has done it again! Bringing us a product that's going to be a game changer in your skincare kit. Introducing The Elevator. As we all know, the skin on your neck is thinner, drier and has less collagen than your face. This potent concentrate gives the specialised attention needed to that area. It targets and helps prevent the factors that lead to accelerated ageing and helps lift sagging skin.
Supercharged peptides work to smooth, firm and restructure for a visibly lifted, defined neck and décolleté. The formula is rich and balmy and a joy to apply.
BYOMA Liptide PH Lip Oil
What's New: BYOMA Liptide PH Lip Oil
Why I'm Excited About It
"Byoma has been on my radar for a while and I'm so pleased it's getting the recognition that it deserves. Decent skincare shouldn't have to cost the earth and I love the affordability of this range. The lip care products are really getting hyped up on social and I can see why. Great if you wanted the Dior Lip Oil but it's out of our price range."
I did want to flag BYOMA's Liptide Lip Mask, but it's completely out of stock! It's your overnight solution for a soft pout come morning, but it's seriously trending so getting your hands on it is near impossible.
At the same time of the launch, the affordable skincare brand brought out the BYOMA Liptide PH Lip Oil.
This lip lacquer is crafted using skin-adaptive technology. Meaning? This oil adjusts to your skin's natural pH granting you a personalised tint while also leaving behind a radiant, glossy finish (minus the tackiness). What's more, it's enriched with a bespoke blend of collagen-enhancing peptides, nourishing avocado oil and soothing tamanu oil to thoroughly care for your pout. That's not all; it also harnesses the power of the brand's Liptide Complex to protect the skin barrier and prevent any moisture loss. Cue instant plumping.
Olay Super Serum
What's New: Olay Super Serum
Why I'm Excited About It
"This is OLAY's biggest innovation in 72 years, need I say more?! It also has over 1,000 five-star reviews in the states."
Olay's Super Serum - the best-selling all in one hero - has made its way to the UK after huge success in the US, with 1 sold every minute. Expertly formulated and containing 5x key brightening, hydrating and antioxidant-boosting ingredients (activated niacinamide, vitamin C, collagen peptide, vitamin E and Lactic Acid) - Super Serum is already getting rave reviews, with one happy shopper enthusing: "I have been using Olay Super Serum for a month now, the bottle is so pretty and is easy to use. Giving me the perfect amount of product for my skin, a little bit goes a long way. The product has a gorgeous iridescent shimmer and absorbs so well into my combination skin, it keeps my skin feeling hydrated yet light weight without any heaviness or stickiness. Gives me a perfect base to apply my day moisturiser on top and keeps my skin smooth and glowing."
"In clinical studies, 81% of participants said that they noticed a new skin effect after only 30 seconds of use.That's pretty major. The brand has a devoted following on TikTok and are now working with UK TikTok star Amelia Olivia who is all over billboard posters."
If you're after brighter, more luminous skin, well, it's time to try the Vinoperfect Brightening Micropeel. Tapping into the power of AHAs (alpha-hydroxy acids) from mandelic acid to reveal fresher, more luminous skin.
This Caudalie Vinoperfect Micropeel cleanses while exfoliating away dull and dead skin and brightening dark spots. Cell renewal is stimulated by fruit acids to create a luminous glow to the skin. Organic grape water works to offer a prebiotic action to help the skin feel moisturised and soothed.
Extremely easy to use; apply to dry skin and massage in a circular motion, avoiding the eye area, and leave for 30 seconds. You then rinse well with water. Use morning and night.
Benefit Cosmetics The POREfessional Shrink Wrap Overnight AHA+PHA Pore Treatment
What's New: Benefit Cosmetics The POREfessional Shrink Wrap
Why I'm Excited About It
"I just love an overnight treatment - with this product you'll wake up to pores that look smaller and skin that looks retexturised, renewed and brighter – overnight and over time. Easy to use, you spread 2-3 pumps evenly onto face as the last step of your routine. Let dry for 30 minutes and leave on overnight and in the AM you rinse. You can use this product three times a week."
An overnight treatment packed with a balanced blend of acids to shrink the look of pores and leave skin looking smooth and plump. The jelly-glaze texture wraps skin like a cosy blanket, sealing in acids and moisture deep while you sleep. Get it on and forget it, then rest easy knowing you'll wake up to skin that looks retexturised, renewed and brighter overnight and over time. The formula contains 10% resurfacing acid blend; Alpha Hydroxy Acids (AHA) including Lactic Acid & Glycolic Acid, to help visibly tighten pores and reveal brighter-looking skin; Polyhydroxy Acid (PHA) including Gluconolactone to visibly retexturise skin; Betahydroxy Acid (BHA) helps soothe skin and the Niacinamide helps minimise the look of pores.
NIP + FAB Vitamin C Fix Jelly Eye Patches
What's New: NIP + FAB Vitamin C Fix Jelly Eye Patches
Why I'm Excited About It
"I'm useless with things like this if I'm being quite honest with you. I usually pack eye masks and face masks for a holiday but then always seem to bring them home with me. But these are different - we're in events season and if you have a wedding/birthday party/Taylor Swift concert coming up and your eyes are looking a bit tired, these cooling jelly eye patches will remedy that."
The NIP+FAB Vitamin C Fix Jelly Eye Patches seek to revitalise the appearance of tired-looking eyes by providing a visible brightening effect. Infused with a powerhouse of actives, the eye masks refresh the look of the eye area within 20 to 30 minutes.
Infused with three forms of vitamin C, the patches help to reduce the look of dark circles and pigmentation around the eyes. A blend of caffeine and liquorice root extract provides antioxidant protection, while sea buckthorn oil and seaweed extract nourish and soothe the feeling of the skin. Enhanced with a peptide complex, the jelly eye masks boost the look of the skin’s elasticity and plumpness for visibly smooth results.
Dior Beauty Dior Le Beaume
What's New: Dior Beauty Le Beaume
Why I'm Excited About It
"Ok, I know it shouldn't be the reason, but it is. It's just really pretty and looks great when you whip it out of your handbag while having brunch with the girls."
A hand cream is just a hand cream! If that's what you think, you've not been introduced to Dior Beauty's limited edition Le Baume. The already-iconic ergonomic tube is now adorned with a houndstooth pattern, one of the signature codes of the House of Dior, in a bright, playful pink for the summer. Divine!
What's more, you can use this on the hands, lips and body, with an enveloping texture that leaves skin noticeably soothed.
