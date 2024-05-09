9 new skincare buys that are creating a buzz in the beauty world this summer

The pace of the beauty industry is on par with Formula 1– blink and a new product has whizzed past, promising speedy results and winning awards left, right and centre. It can actually be quite overwhelming, and when I go into a Boots or a Sephora these days I often feel frozen by too much choice.

It certainly helps when TikTok stars and Instagram influencers shine a light on new products or deep dive into a skincare ingredient but if you are in need of inspiration, I'm here to help with some key MVPs of the skincare industry right now. It's time to break free from repeat buying and try something new and exciting whether it's a new moisturiser, a face mask, or a TikTok viral viral serum (the snail mucin craze isn't going anywhere!).

How we chose the best new skincare buys

Trending: Whether it's on TikTok or Instagram, or flagged within the beauty landscape of beauty journalists, we've explored the evolving landscape of beauty trends influenced by top trending ingredients. Cultural influence also plays a part as well.

As a journalist I get sent products ahead of release to trial. I attempt to try all the products I recommend but it's not always possible. New and noteworthy: I will only flag products that I believe are exciting, and believe they should be flagged for your attention.

Scroll down to find a collection of viral skincare products, covering everything from skincare treatments for sensitive skin to innovative ingredients.

Just so you know, as we head into summer there are countless new SPF launches but I've decided to not include them in this round-up. If that's what you're after, be sure to check out our roundup of the best new face SPFs you need to try.