Michelle Pfeiffer's DIY makeover at 66 highlights all natural beauty

Michelle Pfeiffer left her fans spellbound with a series of Instagram posts showcasing her ageless beauty and sophisticated style.

At 66, the Golden Globe winner radiated timeless grace, proving once again why she remains a fixture in the pantheon of film and fashion.

In one captivating image, Michelle, the founder and creative director of the clean beauty brand Henry Rose, smiled serenely from the backseat of a car.

Her look was the epitome of understated elegance with minimal makeup enhancing her natural beauty and her blonde locks styled straight, cascading gently over her shoulders.

Another snapshot featured Michelle in a chic ensemble reflected in a mirror—an artistic self-portrait that highlighted her impeccable taste in fashion.

© Instagram Michelle looks incredible at 66

She was dressed in loosely fitted gray pants paired with a cream-colored button-up blouse and a sleek black blazer, accessorized with a pair of classic sunglasses. The scene was set against a backdrop of beautiful white flowers, adding a touch of serenity to the stylish tableau.

Fans were quick to flood the comments section with praises. "You look fabulous Michelle!" one admirer wrote, while another dubbed her a "timeless beauty." The accolades continued with remarks like "There’s that movie star look. You still got it, Michelle!" and "You haven't aged a bit... beautiful." These comments are a testament to Michelle's enduring appeal and the genuine admiration she garners from her followers.

© Instagram Michelle takes stunning selfie

Michelle also shared a glimpse into the secrets behind her flawless makeup, posting a picture of the beauty products from her Henry Rose line, known for its commitment to 100% ingredient transparency and ethical standards.

Her caption not only listed the products but also reflected her dedication to clean beauty—an approach inspired by her desire to protect her children and promote health in a preventive way, as she revealed in an Oprah Daily interview.

© Kevork Djansezian/NBC Michelle stepped back due to "personal reasons"

In her commitment to wellness and beauty, Michelle opts for products that align with her health-conscious values.

She frequently chooses organic options for her daily routine, reserving the higher-performance but less clean products for her appearances on the big screen.

Despite the challenges in finding effective clean beauty products, Michelle has found reliable favorites such as W3LL People Mascara and GUIDE Beauty Cosmetics, which she praises for their empowering beauty mission and high-quality pigments.

© Jesse Grant Michelle is a natural woman

Skincare is another area where Michelle does not compromise. She has been a long-time user of Sodashi skincare products, appreciating their natural ingredients and compatibility with her sensitive skin. Her skincare routine is refreshingly simple: "I cleanse, I moisturise—that’s it," she shared, proving that sometimes less is indeed more.

Despite her seemingly perpetual youth, Michelle is refreshingly candid about the aging process. In a 2017 interview with People, she admitted, "I certainly see that I’ve changed," yet she chooses not to dwell on it. "Aging happens to every single one of us. Once you accept that it unburdens you," she remarked.

Beyond skincare, Michelle attributes her radiant appearance to holistic practices including ample sleep, regular exercise, and a balanced diet. She emphasized, "The big secret is that there is no secret," during an appearance on the British talk show, Lorraine.