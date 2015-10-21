Jennifer Connelly talks candidly about the pressures of ageing in Hollywood

Jennifer Connelly has spoken candidly about the pressures on women ageing in the world of Hollywood. The 44-year-old explained that although the industry equates "beauty for women with youth", she refuses to "erase my history on my face" for example by turning to plastic surgery.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW FULL GALLLERY

VIEW GALLERY

Jennifer Connelly has spoken about the pressures of ageing in Hollywood

"We equate beauty for women with youth, and that's sad," she told More magazine. "It's a shame it's so hard for so many of us to appreciate the beauty of an older woman and to accept it in ourselves. I don't want to erase my history on my face."

The Oscar-winning actress went on to explain that while she herself won’t be going under the knife, she doesn't judge women who do choose to undergo different surgeries.

"There's a window of time, a hump to get over, because it's inevitable," she continued. "I love that Radiohead son Fake Plastic Trees. 'He used to do surgery for girls in the '80s, but gravity always wins'. It's certainly a dialogue I have with myself.

"And I don't judge – every woman has to make her own choice. But for me it's more beautiful to see the person."

VIEW GALLERY

Jennifer's husband Paul Bettany praised his wife and described her as "wildly beautiful"

Jennifer's husband and A Beautiful Mind co-star Paul Bettany also spoke about his wife's attitude to the world of beauty, quipping that the couple's two sons, Stellan and Kai, spend more time getting ready in the morning than their mother.

"Jennifer is wildly beautiful, but she has no investment in it," the 44-year-old admitted. "Our two sons spend more time in the bathroom in the morning than she does. That pressure to be attractive hasn't ever landed on her."

The Labyrinth actress isn't the first star to talk about the pressure of the spotlight. Supermodel Cindy Crawford recently revealed that she often feels she has to live up to "the illusion of Cindy Crawford".

"At times the pressure to live up to the fashion industry's expectations feels overwhelming," she confessed in her memoir Becoming.