5 beauty products every gym bag needs

Regular at your local gym, or love a weekly exercise class? It’s time to get savvy with your gym beauty bag. But where to start with editing your normal beauty regime to its most essential and lightweight best?



Here’s our edit of the right products for your gym bag, including some new products, some old favourites and some space-saving options…



Hairbrush



This is essential - your hair can become tangled during a workout, especially a gruelling one. Keep one in your gym bag so you can quickly brush through your hair before and after your workout. Our favourite detangler is the Tangle Angel from celebrity hairdresser Richard Ward, and we love the brand new versions in Rose Gold and Titanium.

Richard Ward Tangle Angel Pro Series: Precious Metals, £19.50, available at tangleangel.com



Dry shampoo



Working out and getting sweaty can feel exhilarating, but, really annoyingly, a hot hairline means flattened, greasy-looking hair. Cue dry shampoo, an absolute miracle-worker - just a few spritzes will revive lank hair.

Batiste Dry Shampoo Original, £2.99, available at superdrug.com



Anti-perspirant



Got a ‘go hard or go home’ attitude when it comes to the gym? Then you need to up your deodorant game. We love the new Sure Compressed Bright Bouquet anti-perspirant - it contains motion-activated technology which releases bursts of freshness the more you move.

Sure Women Bright Bouquet Anti-perspirant Deodorant, £2.10, available at boots.com



Razor



You can combine your workout with a pamper session too, so make sure you carry around a razor. Gilette Venus recently launched a Snap razor - it’s small, which makes it the perfect gym bag addition, and comes in a waterproof case.

Gillette Venus Snap Women's Portable Razor, £9.99, available at boots.com



CC Cream



Being totally make-up free is ideal when it comes to working out, but we realise that’s not always possible. If you do want a base, swap thick, creamy foundation for a tinted moisturiser or CC Cream - it gives you coverage and a nice glow without feeling thick and heavy and clogging your pores. Our absolute favourite is the IT Cosmetics CC Cream - it’s magic.

IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC+ SPF 50+ cream, £30, abvailable at selfridges.com