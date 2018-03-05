How to recreate Jennifer Lawrence’s Oscars beachy waves We love her glam surfer girl look

Jennifer Lawrence is always guaranteed to turn heads on the red carper thanks to her glam yet relaxed style. And she certainly didn’t disappoint at Sunday night's Oscars. Her kooky beach-inspired waves, which she teamed with a striking smoky eye and terracotta lips, brought a touch of chilled California style to the entertainment world's biggest event. If you’d like to try recreating her look at home then you’re in luck, because HELLO! has teamed up with GHD and Bobbi Brown to explain how to recreate her style yourself.

We love J-Law's latest look

Beach waves by GHD

Step 1:

Prep the hair by spritzing GHD root lift spray through the roots, then mist lightly through the mid lengths to the ends for extra volume.

Step 2:

Use a curl holding spray through the mid lengths and the ends to help hold the texture.

Step 3:

Create a centre parting down the middle.

Step 4:

Divide the hair into horizontal sections, starting at the back. Then curl each section using the GHD Gold Styler – we alternated between Push Down Curls (traditional ribbon curls) and flat Wave curls (where the hair is twisted into an ‘s’ shape and held between the tongs – see video). Repeat all over.

Step 5:

Massage the roots to soften the texture whilst maintaining definition. Use a narrow dressing brush to soften the texture at the ends.

Makeup by Bobbi Brown

Step 1:

Prep the skin with Skin Long Wear Weightless Foundation.

Step 2:

Give the brows some definition with Clear Waterproof Brow Shaper.

Step 3:

Apply Golden Bronze Long Wear Cream Shadow Stick to the lids followed by Black Ink Long Wear Gel Liner, softly winged out and buffed with an eye smudge brush. Add a couple of layers of Smokey Eye Mascara.

Step 4:

Add Fresh Melon Pot Rouge to the cheeks for a bit of colour, plus some Nectar Shimmer Brick for added glow.

Step 5:

Line the lips with Burnt Orange Lip Liner and fill in with Orange Lipstick.