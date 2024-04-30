Jennifer Aniston, 55, looks incredible in sheer top as she shares the secret to her silky hair

Jennifer Aniston looked effortlessly chic and stunning in a sheer, white long-sleeved top in a new video shared to social media on Tuesday.

The 55-year-old Friends veteran captivated fans with her elegant style as she ran her hands through her lush blonde hair, discussing her secrets to a fabulous mane.

The clip served as an advertisement for her haircare brand, LolaVie, which prides itself on using naturally derived ingredients and the latest technology.

LolaVie’s product lineup includes shampoos, conditioners, leave-in treatments, oils, and a newly introduced sculpting hair paste.

Jennifer Aniston shares secrets to silky hair

Jennifer expressed her excitement about the new product, saying: "LolaVie has a new addition to the fam and I’m so excited about this one! It’s taken over a year to get it just right and ALL my friends have used every one of my samples for the past year and are LOVING it. I hope you do too!! With love, introducing…. The Sculpting Paste!"

Recently, Jennifer was seen leaving a plastic surgeon's office with her close friend Sandra Bullock in Connecticut.

The center specializes in facelifts and nose jobs among other cosmetic procedures, sparking curiosity about Jennifer's approach to maintaining her youthful appearance.

Jennifer is known for her stunning hair

Jennifer Aniston's beauty secrets

While she has experimented with Botox in the past, Jennifer now focuses on less invasive treatments like Peptide Injections, emphasizing natural beauty enhancements.

Jennifer is also candid about her journey with sobriety, marking over five years without alcohol as a significant milestone.

© Getty Jennifer looks incredible at 55

In a discussion about aging and personal milestones with The New York Times, she shared: "I don't normally talk about it, but I am over five years sober. That feels like a milestone to me." She added, "Forty feels like a gift. I hesitate at calling things 'middle age' simply because we don't know if this is middle age. We don't know anything."

Known for her rigorous workout routine and adherence to the 16:8 Diet, Jennifer maintains a disciplined yet balanced lifestyle.

© Getty Images Jennifer Aniston attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.

Her philosophy extends beyond physical health, aiming to nourish her soul and keep life's priorities in check. She advocates for a lifestyle where moderation replaces extremes and self-care is paramount.

Jennifer's approach to life is about appreciation and living in the moment, resisting the stress that once overwhelmed her.

© VALERIE MACON Jennifer is a natural beauty

"You have no idea. Something could fall through the sky, and that would be lights out. So when I find the old instincts rising, I just tell myself, 'You are not going to die stressed,'" she remarked, reflecting on her mindset.

Jennifer's fitness secrets

The Murder Mystery star admitted in an interview with InStyle that she follows what has been dubbed the 15-15-15 workout. What sounds like a complicated regime is actually super simple.



The Marley & Me actress follows a plan that involves 15 minutes on a bike, followed by 15 minutes on a cross trainer, rounded off with 15 minutes on the treadmill.

"I had an injury last fall and I was only able to do Pilates, which I absolutely love," Jennifer recalled. "But I was missing that kind of sweat when you just go for it," she admitted, letting fans in on the 15-15-15 routine she picked up once recovered.

