Princess Eugenie is shaking up royal beauty etiquette with her extreme nail art We love this playful touch!

Over the past few years, Princess Eugenie has shown she has a tendency for playful, bold and fashion-forward looks. The daughter of Prince Andrew is often spotted in daring outfits, such as the one-shouldered floral tunic which she wore to the Serpentine Ball last week, teamed with a racy pair of wet-look leggings and some killer heels. Or the gorgeous white kimono-style wrap dress she was spotted in at this year's Royal Ascot. And her penchant for experimentation isn't limited to fashion – Eugenie loves trying out bold beauty looks too, as demonstrated by her fondness for daring manicures and nail art, which she likes to switch up depending on the occasion.

Eugenie is known to be a big fan of the nail art trend. Back in 2015 she caused a stir when she was spotted wearing a deep red manicure featuring different festive designs at the Buckingham Palace annual Christmas luncheon.

The motifs spotted on her fingertips included a glittering gold snowflake and a cute Rudolph the Reindeer, complete with big red nose.

And in 2012 she showed her patriotic side in the most stylish way by proudly sporting a Union Jack manicure while she watched the Epsom Derby. The event was part of the festivities celebrating her grandmother the Queen's 60 years on the throne, so the design suited the occasion perfectly.

However, she also likes to switch up her manicure depending on what the occasion calls for. At the Serpentine Ball, eagle-eyed royal watchers spotted that the 27-year-old had chosen a bold, deep purple manicure to match the tones of her tunic. It also perfectly complemented her dramatic hair and makeup, which consisted of a smokey eye, dark lip and glamorous sideswept hairstyle.

However, she also opts for classic, nude nails when the situation calls for them – such as while announcing her engagement to Jack Brooksbank last year, and at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding in May. We can't wait to see which manicure she chooses for her wedding later this year!