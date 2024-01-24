Princess Eugenie looks 'refreshed and radiant' following surprise makeover

Princess Eugenie made a surprise appearance at the Dior men's show during Paris Fashion Week, with her makeup artist, Jessica Bérullier, sharing a photo of the royal from the event.

The beautiful photo showed the 33-year-old smiling to the camera with burgundy, glossy lips, liquid liner flicks and fluttering eyelashes, but it was Eugenie's eyebrow makeover that made all the difference to her looks.

"Brows are most definitely the most defining feature of the face when it comes to transforming how we look," says ;brow artist Kallinika Aynsley.

Princess Eugenie's brows looked slick

Lucy Xu, founder of Premier Laser Clinic adds: "Princess Eugenie's potential changes to her eyebrows could be a key factor in her refreshed appearance, as the correct shape will instantly take years off."

Kallinika says that that lifting the tails of someone's brows will enhance and open the eyes, for a youthful, lifted effect. Adding more definition to a brow, whether that be with pencil or semi-permanent options, refining the arch and tail will certainly give a bolder more structured and put-together appearance, and Princess Eugenie's eyebrows having a more shapely appearance does exactly this."

Yana Gushchina, founder of Browfique, agrees on the impact of brows. "A well-shaped, aesthetically pleasing brow that flatters the person's face shape can really change how someone appears, making them look well put together and can even make you look younger."

Princess Eugenie's fresh-faced look could also be down to small aesthetic tweaks too, says Lucy. "Despite her busy life as a mother of two, Princess Eugenie consistently upholds a flawless appearance.

"It is likely that she follows an impeccable skincare routine and relies on a collection of trusted medical-grade beauty products to combat signs of ageing. Moreover, there are various methods to improve skin quality without resorting to fillers. Morpheus8, for instance, is an effective treatment for minimising fine lines and wrinkles while tightening loose skin around the chin, jowls, and neck.’’

The royal's glowing skin could also be down to laser treatments, says plastic surgeon Dr. Fadi Hamadani, who offers Facetite in his clinic, a treatment which lifts and tightens skin for a radiant visage like Princess Eugenie's.

Princess Eugenie attended a fashion show in Paris

"It’s possible that Princess Eugene’s skin looks brighter and more radiant as a result of a combination of laser treatments such as Lumecca IPL, a medical grade skincare regime and regular chemical peels."

Whatever she's doing, it certainly works, but to recreate her radiant look at home, Eugenie's MUA shared that she used a cocktail of skincare and makeup, including Embryolisse skin care, Armani foundation and Charlotte Tilbury highlighter and contour.

Jessica shared the makeup she used on Princess Eugenie



We'll be adding them all to our baskets!

