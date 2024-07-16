Molly-Mae Hague raves over 'perfect' foundation that's just £9.99 in the Prime Day sale

Lots of celebrities are sharing their favourite beauty buys on Prime Day, and Molly-Mae Hague is one of them.

The 25-year-old former Love Island champion took to her Instagram account to tell her 7.9 million followers about the foundation that she has been "raving about so much recently" and credits it for giving her the "perfect glow".

Over the course of three Instagram stories, we watched as Molly-Mae applied the L'Oreal Paris True Match Tinted Serum Foundation and the transformation was visible to see. Of course, she looked beautiful without makeup, but as soon as she applied the product, I immediately added it to my Amazon basket.

As part of Amazon's big Prime Day sale, Molly-Mae's favourite foundation that she "can't stop banging on about" is discounted down to just £9.99. At the time of going to press that's a huge 33% off - see below for live prices.

"I am using this every single day for my makeup at the minute … it's so unreal for those days where you just want a flush of colour to your skin. It's my go-to no-makeup-makeup product, it just adds the most perfect glow."

She continued: "It just transforms the skin. It's super buildable and it also has 1 percent hyaluronic acid in it, which is amazing because it's like skincare and makeup all-in-one. It's so weightless… I could just bang on about this product constantly. I love it so much."

Molly-Mae wears shade 4-5. She applies it using a Real Techniques brush, but you can also apply it with your fingers.

Reading the reviews online, Molly's not the only superfan. One happy shopper wrote: "This product is absolutely brilliant. On application it gives the skin a healthy glow and almost perfects imperfections!" Though the same user did say that the only downside is the applicator: "If not careful it can get very messy," she said.

Another wrote: "Second time I’ve bought this now. I don’t like wearing a lot on my face. This is very light, so easy to apply it’s just like a moisturiser and gives you a fresh face look. I absolutely love it."

It's not known whether Molly-Mae is a brand ambassador for L'Oreal Paris but she did attend Cannes Film Festival with the brand earlier this year, joining the likes of Kendall Jenner and Eva Longoria.