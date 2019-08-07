Olivia Newton-John in tears after receiving emotional message following latest cancer update Olivia is battling cancer for the third time

Olivia Newton-John was brought to tears after receiving a heartwarming message following her latest cancer update. The Grease star admitted she became emotional after fellow Aussie Hugh Jackman and a 15,000-strong audience from his The Man, The Music, The Show gig in Sydney, sent her a huge message of support on Monday night.

Admitting she was touched by the "thoughtful" gesture, Olivia shared Hugh's Instagram video on her own stories and captioned it: "Oh @realhughjackman you are so sweet and thoughtful this made me cry! Say hello to my heart home! Thank you to you and your gorgeous Ozzie audience! Love and light back to you and @deborra_lee!!"

Olivia was touched by Hugh's message

The X-Men actor took time out of his set at the Qudos Bank Arena to film the special message for Olivia. "Hi Olivia, it's Hugh, with 15,000 of your closest friends and family," he said as he filmed himself on stage using a mobile phone. He added: "Listen, you are the most amazing person, the most amazing mum, the most amazing ambassador, singer, and dancer. We just love you." Captioning the clip on Instagram, he said: "@therealonj you are the most incredible...!! We love you. HJ, Debs and 15 thousand of your closest friends."

Olivia is battling cancer for the third time

Olivia revealed her third cancer diagnosis to the world in September. She was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992 - on the same weekend that her father passed away - and was given the all-clear after undergoing chemotherapy and a mastectomy. In 2013, the actress found out that she had cancer in her shoulder, and then last year she revealed the breast cancer had spread to the base of her spine.

Despite her diagnosis, Olivia still remains positive. "I'd be lying if I said I never [get scared]. There are moments, I'm human. If I allowed myself to go there, I could easily create that big fear," she said during an interview with 60 Minutes in Australia on Sunday. "But my husband's always there, and he's there to support me. I believe I will win over it. That's my goal."

