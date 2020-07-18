Ruth Langsford reveals stunning new beauty transformation The This Morning presenter showed off her stunning new nails

Ruth Langsford delighted fans when she headed to her favourite hair salon a few weeks ago to cut and colour her hair after months of not being able to.

And now, the This Morning presenter has undergone another much-awaited transformation – she's had her nails done!

Ruth Langsford showed off her stunning new nails

Taking to Instagram stories on Friday night, the 60-year-old shared a boomerang of her wiggling her fingers, showing off her new polished nails.

"Got my nails back!!! Thank you @samsnails," she wrote across the clip.

Her nails looked stunning, with Ruth choosing to go for an elegant and timeless French manicure.

Also visible on her ring finger was a close-up of her stunning wedding band as well as her emerald cut engagement ring, which husband Eamonn Holmes gave to her back in 2009.

Earlier this month, Ruth transformed her locks as lockdown measured eased

Just last month, the couple celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary and the mother-of-one took to social media to pay Eamonn the loveliest tribute.

Sharing a series of throwback photos from her wedding day, the TV star wrote: "Loving & laughing for 24 years… Happy 10th Anniversary my darling @eamonnholmes".

The couple quickly received congratulatory messages from celebrity friends including Fleur East, who wrote: "Wonderful!! Congratulations!" Meanwhile, regular This Morning contributor Juliet Sear added: "Oh wonderful! Enjoy today both of you."

The couple married at The Elvetham hotel in Hampshire in June 2010 following a 13-year relationship, with their son Jack and Eamonn's three children – Declan, Rebecca and Niall – all in attendance.