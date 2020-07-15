Sky Sports News presenter Jacquie Beltrao revealed she has faced a setback in her breast cancer treatment in a post on her social media on Tuesday. The 55-year-old uploaded a video to her Instagram page explain how, after a blood test, she was "gutted" by not being able to receive chemotherapy treatment.

The presenter posted a video to her Instagram detailing her treatment

Jacquie, who has been a Sky anchor for over 25 years, captioned the post: "DON'T watch if you're a bit needle squeamish! No chemo for me today bloods came back they were rubbish got to wait till I recover a bit - so disappointing #gutted #wanttogetonwithit #smallsetback."

Jacquie is a former Olympic gymnast

In the video, the former Olympic gymnast can be heard explaining the process of the treatment, taking through with her followers the steps taken by medical staff to take blood tests prior to beginning the chemotherapy. Plenty of Jacquie's followers were quick to comment on the post, hailing the presenter for her bravery and honesty when it comes to her treatment. One person wrote underneath: "Bless you Jacquie, the wife went through this and it was so worth it, stay strong, much love x" while a second person said: "Gutted for you. So interested in your process. Ever in awe."

Jacquie revealed in June her cancer had returned

Jacquie first had breast cancer in 2013, and last year, she marked her medical milestone of being five years cancer free with the holiday of a lifetime, which she shared with HELLO! Sadly, however, she announced in June it had come back as stage three. Posting a video on Twitter at the time, she said: "During lockdown I took my own advice, did a check, found a tiny, tiny little lump just here. Had it checked out and biopsied straight away and turns out it's a grade three breast cancer. Much nastier than the first one I had."

She added: "For the last four weeks, myself and my family have been walking through a living nightmare, but I am where I am. I've got a great medical team around me, my amazing family and all the support of my friends and I've just got to get on with it. And I am."

