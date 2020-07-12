Loose Women star Jane Moore looks unrecognisable with red hair in latest photo The TV presenter got fans talking after sharing a picture of herself on Instagram

Jane Moore is renowned for her blonde hair, but over the years the star has experimented with different looks. And back in 1993, the Loose Women star rocked a bright red hairdo, complete with choppy layers and a sweeping side fringe. The mother-of-two took to Instagram recently to share an incredible throwback photo of herself with Dame Edna Everage sitting in the back of a Rolls Royce while driving around London. What's more, the picture told a wonderful story about the pair going to Buckingham Palace, where fans waiting to take a photo of the Queen's residence spotted Edna and ran over to get a picture taken with her instead.

The journalist wrote: "On #throwbackthursday this is me (in my red hair phase) interviewing Dame Edna Everage in the back of a Rolls Royce driving around #london . From memory it was 1993 (check out the massive tape recorder) and the chat was pegged on Dame Edna’s 'close friend' The Queen opening the doors of the Palace to paying tourists for the first time.

"At one point, we stopped outside the Palace to get a photo and when those waiting in the queue saw Edna, they all ran over to have their picture taken with her instead. Then the police pulled up and we thought they were about to tell us off for stopping but they got their notebooks out to ask for an autograph. Such a fun day with a true star."

Fans were quick to comment on the photo, with one writing: "Wow, you look like Liz Hurley," while another wrote: "I thought Jane looked like Sharon Osbourne in this photo." A third added: "Get the red dye out again girl, you look fab! You are a star too."

During the lockdown, Jane's bob has grown to shoulder length and the star is planning on getting it cut next week. However, the star's fans have been commenting on her recent pictures, urging her to keep it longer. One wrote: "Your hair looks lovely longer," while another commented: "Loving the longer hair look Jane!" Another wrote: "Don't cut your hair it looks lovely," to which Jane responded: "Needs a trim!"

