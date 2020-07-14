Jennifer Aniston reveals secret to her incredible figure – and she has the photo to prove it! The Friends star has been working out during lockdown at her home in Beverly Hills

Jennifer Aniston has an enviable figure and works hard maintaining it with both a healthy diet and regular fitness routine. And on Monday, the Friends star revealed one of the ways in which she is keeping active during lockdown after sharing a photo of her yoga mat following an intense workout at her home in Beverly Hills. The yoga mat had the outline of her body imprinted from her laying on the mat during the session, detailing a clear shape of her legs and shoulders, and even her cropped workout top! Alongside the image, the Rachel Green star wrote: "Post-workout self portrait."

Jennifer Aniston shared a photo revealing her intense yoga workout

The Along Came Polly star previously opened up about her love for exercise during an interview with Shape magazine. She said of her workout obsessions: "I still love yoga and cardio, but these days it's been interval training. I think muscle confusion and switching it up is important."

Jennifer is also a fan of fitness climbing, telling Well + Good back in 2016: "For me, changing up my workout routine is key. I always try to surprise my muscles. In Lose Angeles, I work out at Rise Nation, which is a fitness climbing cardio class on the stair climber – it's such a great workout!"

When it comes to her diet, the 51-year-old is a fan of intermittent fasting. She previously told Radio Times: "I do intermittent fasting, so no food in the morning. I notice a big difference in going without solid food for 16 hours."

The Friends actress has been keeping busy during lockdown

During the lockdown, Jennifer has also been keeping busy with household tasks. The Morning Show star recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel's show via video link, where she told him that she had been occupying herself by organising her wardrobes, but that she was trying not to do it quickly as she didn't want to run out of things to do.

She also surprised the host after showing him a large painting of a frog that she had ordered after mistaking it for an art project that would occupy her time. "I guess I ordered something different from what I thought," she said. "I thought I had ordered paint by numbers, but what I actually ordered was the actual painting."

