So that's her secret! This Morning star Ruth Langsford has shared her top tips for keeping her hair in perfect shape. Posting a video on Instagram from her ITV studios dressing room, Ruth showed fans the Cloud Nine heated rollers she relies on.

"Good morning, it's Wednesday, hump day as they call it," Ruth said. "This week's going really quickly. Anyway, I'm in makeup, just about to put some rollers in. Loads of you were asking – this machine, this is my heated roller machine, well, not mine."

WATCH: The machine Ruth Langsford relies on for her perfect hair

Demonstrating how to use it, Eamonn Holmes' wife continued: "It's called The O, by Cloud Nine, and you literally pop the roller in and it takes like three seconds and it beeps, and that means it's ready. Fantastic! And then you get the little clips with it as well."

Ruth captioned her video on Instagram: "For those of you asking about the heated rollers I use.... @cloudninec9 the O machine.... brilliant! X." Her fans were quick to thank Ruth for the tip, with one asking: "Love your hair ruth considering having mine like. Is it hard to maintain?"

"Just watching this morning now your hair looks lovely Ruth," another replied, while a third noted: "You look lovely even before you put the rollers in!!! See you both at 10. X."

The O Heated Roller Set, Amazon

Like many around the country, Ruth, 60, was finally able to make it to the hairdressers for her first post-lockdown cut as restrictions eased earlier this month. The mum-of-one headed to her loyal hairdresser Leo Bancroft's salon to "get my blonde on".

Arriving at the salon at 7am, Ruth told fans: "Morning, yes I am finally here, I am at Leo Bancroft's Salon in Weybridge. Look I am the only one here at the moment, this is one of the rooms upstairs.

"All socially distanced, I've got my mask… getting these roots done finally, look how dark those are. Can't wait! I've got my own coffee, we're all set, I've got my mask… see you later!"

