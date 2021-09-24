The Marks & Spencer beauty advent calendar 2021 has been revealed and it's very different

Leanne Bayley
Marks & Spencer has revealed the M&S beauty advent calendar 2021. It features makeup, hair products and skincare worth over £300. Shop the M&S beauty advent calendar now.
Oh yes, we're rubbing our hands in glee because Marks & Spencer has revealed its beauty advent calendar for 2021 and it's an absolute gem (as well as an absolute steal). Over the years, this has fast become a cult buy over the Christmas period and always seems to sell out - let's hope those M&S elves create even more for this year.
RELATED: 27 best beauty advent calendars you can shop now for Christmas 2021
SHOP: The White Company’s advent calendar for 2021 is SO luxurious – and it’s available NOW
What's inside Marks & Spencer's beauty advent calendar 2021?
We bet you're desperate to find out what's in the carefully curated tin of goodies, and you'll be pleased to know it's packed with 25 products from M&S's own beauty brand AND others that you'll be familiar with. Just to name-drop a few, there's Stila, L'Occitane, This Works, Emma Hardie, Philip Kingsley and many more.
Each M&S Advent Calendar contains the following...
- Autograph Colour Balm Lip Shine
- Apothecary Calm Body Wash
- Aveda Botanical Repair Strengthening Leave-In Treatment
- Emma Hardie Moringa Cleansing Balm
- L’Occitane Shea Shower Oil
- Prai 24K Gold Wrinkle Repair Night Crème
- Ren Evercalm Global Protection Day Cream
- Alpha H Rose Liquid Gold
- Pure Super Hydrate Day Cream
- Fragrance Society Orange, Bergamot & Lemon Grass Hand Cream
- Formula Absolute Sleep Cream
- Eyeko Black Magic Travel Size Mascara
- Eyeko Black Magic Liquid Eyeliner
- Ren Kelp Body Wash
- Ren Kelp Hand Lotion
- L’Occitane Precious Cream
- Nails INC Tis The Season To Sparkle Nail Polish
- Percy & Reed Wonder Balm Hair Primer
- Philip Kingsley Pure Colour Gloss
- Philip Kingsley Elasticizer
- Prai Ageless Hand Crème
- This Works Stress Check Breathe In
- Stila Smudge Stick Waterproof Eyeliner
- Ultrasun 30SPF Lip Protection
- Shay & Blue Tallulahs Camellia Natural Spray Fragrance
How much is the Marks & Spencer beauty advent calendar 2021?
Filled with beauty treats worth over £300, the advent calendar is just £40 when you spend £30 on clothing, home and beauty in-store or online.
When does the Marks & Spencer beauty advent calendar 2021 go on sale?
The M&S beauty advent calendar will be available in-store and online from 28 October 2021.
MORE: The GLOSSYBOX Beauty Advent Calendar for 2021 has dropped - and we’re calling it the best one yet
This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.