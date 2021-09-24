The Marks & Spencer beauty advent calendar 2021 has been revealed and it's very different

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Oh yes, we're rubbing our hands in glee because Marks & Spencer has revealed its beauty advent calendar for 2021 and it's an absolute gem (as well as an absolute steal). Over the years, this has fast become a cult buy over the Christmas period and always seems to sell out - let's hope those M&S elves create even more for this year.

What's inside Marks & Spencer's beauty advent calendar 2021?

We bet you're desperate to find out what's in the carefully curated tin of goodies, and you'll be pleased to know it's packed with 25 products from M&S's own beauty brand AND others that you'll be familiar with. Just to name-drop a few, there's Stila, L'Occitane, This Works, Emma Hardie, Philip Kingsley and many more.

Each M&S Advent Calendar contains the following...

Autograph Colour Balm Lip Shine

Apothecary Calm Body Wash

Aveda Botanical Repair Strengthening Leave-In Treatment

Emma Hardie Moringa Cleansing Balm

L’Occitane Shea Shower Oil

Prai 24K Gold Wrinkle Repair Night Crème

Ren Evercalm Global Protection Day Cream

Alpha H Rose Liquid Gold

Pure Super Hydrate Day Cream

Fragrance Society Orange, Bergamot & Lemon Grass Hand Cream

Formula Absolute Sleep Cream

Eyeko Black Magic Travel Size Mascara

Eyeko Black Magic Liquid Eyeliner

Ren Kelp Body Wash

Ren Kelp Hand Lotion

L’Occitane Precious Cream

Nails INC Tis The Season To Sparkle Nail Polish

Percy & Reed Wonder Balm Hair Primer

Philip Kingsley Pure Colour Gloss

Philip Kingsley Elasticizer

Prai Ageless Hand Crème

This Works Stress Check Breathe In

Stila Smudge Stick Waterproof Eyeliner

Ultrasun 30SPF Lip Protection

Shay & Blue Tallulahs Camellia Natural Spray Fragrance

How much is the Marks & Spencer beauty advent calendar 2021?

Filled with beauty treats worth over £300, the advent calendar is just £40 when you spend £30 on clothing, home and beauty in-store or online.

When does the Marks & Spencer beauty advent calendar 2021 go on sale?

The M&S beauty advent calendar will be available in-store and online from 28 October 2021.

