The Cult Beauty advent calendar just dropped for 2024 – and it’s set to be a sell out

Summer may only just be drawing to a close but this year's beauty advent calendars are already dropping online – and with their highly covetable contents you'll have to be quick to secure your favourite.

One guaranteed to cause a frenzy is Cult Beauty's 2024 offering. With contents worth over £1,100 and available now for just £235, it contains over 40 products including 19 full sizes and six Cult Beauty exclusives.

And this year there's a twist – two varieties are available to please both makeup, skincare and haircare aficionados and fully fledged fragrance fans.

Read on to discover spoilers of this year's Cult Beauty Advent Calendar

Bigger and better than ever before, the calendars feature must-haves and new launches from the likes of Augustinus Bader, Charlotte Tilbury, OUAI, Summer Fridays, Hourglass and 111SKIN, with at least a treat-a-day behind each door.

Day 25 has six very special beauty finds to explore, ensuring a very merry Christmas whether you're treating yourself or gifting a very lucky loved one.

Some of the most-wanted products available in this year's advent calendar

What's more, you’ll automatically earn £10/€10 credit (230 Status Points) when purchasing one, securing funds towards a future beauty haul.

Shop the Cult Beauty Advent Calendars

Curated with Love Edition

With 42 beauty must-haves from the likes of Charlotte Tilbury, Pat McGrath, Dr Dennis Gross, Hair by Sam McKnight and Glow Recipe, the Curated with Love calendar stars 6 Cult Beauty exclusives. Bonus products in this edition include Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream and Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Intensive Treatment. It ships worldwide. £235 (WORTH OVER £1,110)

Scent with Love Edition

With beauty editor-approved and fan favourites from the likes of Byoma, Sunday Riley, Elemis and Huda Beauty, this edition features 45 products including fragrance for the first time ever. Products exclusive to the Scent with Love edition are Ole Henriksen Banana Bright+ Instant Glow Moisturiser, OUAI Eau De Parfum in Melrose Place, Sol de Janeiro Rio Radiance Perfume Mist, KAYALI Yum Pistachio Gelato 33 Eau de Parfum Intense and Living Proof Perfect hair Day (PhD) Advanced Clean Dry Shampoo. It has limited shipping. £235 (WORTH OVER £1,110)

Spoilers of products available in both editions include:

Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Matte Beauty Blush Wand in 'Pink Pop'

111SKIN Rose Gold Eye Mask, OUAI Scalp and Body Scrub in 'Melrose Place'

Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream

Sunday Riley C.E.O. 15% Vitamin C Brightening Serum

Color Wow Money Mist

ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Energising Marine Cleanser

Plus each calendar includes a pair of Cult Beauty Anti-Drip Wrist Bands and Hair Clips to instantly upgrade your Get Unready With Me routine.

The calendar is the perfect pampering present

This year there are three Golden Tickets hidden within the calendars worth 1,000 Cult Beauty pounds each, gifting each winner an additional bumper shopping spree.

Artist Sophie Iona has designed this year's packaging

The advent calendar has been designed in partnership with artist and stylist Sophie Iona, who has taken inspo from Cult Beauty's bright red logo and combined it with different textures and opacities to create the marble-effect patterned design in pretty shades of pink, lilac and apricot.



This year's calendar makes a highly covetable gift

Choosing its Social Impact Partner for the launch, Cult Beauty will contribute to The Respect Project, an evidence-based social education programme for young people aged between 11-18 years.

As a brand Cult Beauty is helping challenge the industry's norm of pushing and perpetuating unrealistic beauty standards.

The calendar will delight makeup, haircare, skincare and fragrance fans

For the next year, they will sponsor the delivery of personal, social and sexual education in schools across the UK with a focus on three key pillars: Self Respect, Social Respect and Sexual Respect. As founding sponsors, they will also be working closely with The Respect Project to spread awareness and report on progress.

