Celine Dion on verge of tears while sharing update on health difficulties

Celine Dion was close to tears in a new video shared on Friday, where she confirmed to her fans that she was unable to tour in Europe due to her ongoing health issues.

Speaking to her fans, she said: "Hi everyone. Well, here we are again. I’m so sorry that we have to change our tour plans for Europe one more time. First, we had to move the shows because of the pandemic, and now it is my health issues that is causing us to postpone some shows and unfortunately, we have to cancel some too.

"The good news that I’m doing a little bit better but it’s going very slow. It’s very frustrating for me. I’m getting treatment from my doctors, taking medication, but I’m still experiencing some spasms and it’s taking a lot longer for me to recover than I had hoped."

The My Heart Will Go On singer struggles with muscle spasms, and is said to be doing better, but is still not in the health needed for the demands of the tour. She continued: "I need to be in top shape when I’m on stage, I honestly can’t wait but I’m just not there yet.

The Think Twice singer has been struggling with her health

"I’m wanted to let you know that I’m sorry for this news… by now I am convinced that you should be so fed up with all of this, and waiting for so long. But all I can say is that I’m doing my very best to get back to the level that I need to be so that I can give 100 percent at my shows because that is what you deserve."

The star was inundated with support with stars including Sam Heughan reaching out. He wrote: "Much love to you Celine!" Brian Kelly added: "All good things are worth waiting for! We LOVE you and we know you will overcome this and come out stronger than ever."

