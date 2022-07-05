Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's daughter Maggie makes rare appearance to support sister Gracie

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's daughters have the sweetest bond and are always there to support one another.

This was most certainly the case last week too, when their oldest Gracie performed in Broadway.

Her sister Audrey shared photos from the special event on Instagram shortly afterwards, which saw her and Maggie - who is the only sibling not to have social media - sitting in the audience waiting for Gracie's big stage moment.

In the caption alongside three images - which also showed the sisters reacting to Gracie's performance - Audrey wrote: "1) Maggie and Gracie totally ready for the photo 2) Gracie SLAYING 3) How we felt being absolutely blown away by her…"

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Completely warms my heart, nothing like sisterly love," while another wrote: "This is amazing." Gracie also responded, writing: "Love you my homie."

Faith and Tim are incredibly proud of their children, who were raised in Nashville. The couple faced a big change last year when Audrey left home, and they opened up about becoming empty-nesters soon afterwards.

Audrey McGraw shared a rare photo featuring sisters Maggie and Gracie

At first, the couple struggled with it, and Tim told People at the time: "You're used to getting up in the morning, taking kids to school, going to softball practices and basketball practices and cheerleading practices, and all of a sudden that's gone when your last one leaves."

Opening up about their strong personalities, the country music star told People: "We've raised three strong, independent, strong-minded young women. And what I'm most grateful for is just how normal our kids are and how grounded they are and how much they respect themselves and other people."

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter Maggie is the only sibling not to have social media

He then added: "It makes me feel like we've done a pretty decent job, especially Mom." Gracie and Audrey are both following in their parents' footsteps in the entertainment industry and are both talented singers.

Maggie, meanwhile, earned her master's degree from Stamford University in Sustainability Science.

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw are doting parents

While she isn't in the public eye as much as her siblings, Maggie is also a keen musician and was a member of a rock bad, Sister Supply, during her university days, as well as part of the cheerleader squad.

Her band even performed at the Frost Music Festival at Stanford University in 2018.

