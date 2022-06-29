Rebel Wilson stuns in foamy bathtub photo The Senior Year star is laying it bare

Rebel Wilson is having the time of her life while on her lavish vacation in Europe with her friends and girlfriend Ramona Agruma.

MORE: Rebel Wilson looks effortlessly chic in retro style three-piece bikini

The actress is currently in Turkey, enjoying herself in Cappadocia, and shared glimpses from her moments spent there.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Rebel Wilson and girlfriend Ramona show off their dresses before Vanity Fair party

Among the many photos and videos she shared, the one that really captured the attention of fans was one in the bathtub where all she covered herself with were bubbles and foam.

She looked incredible while showing off the results of her exercise and hard work, and her fans were immediately left entranced, flooding her comments section with heart and flame emojis.

MORE: Rebel Wilson stuns in flirty dress as she steps out with new girlfriend

Her Senior Year co-star Avantika commented: "I'll be honest - im struggling to look at anything else except you," and a fan wrote: "So proud of you. You are looking great!!"

A second said: "Love living through you vicariously," with a third also sharing: "Absolutely glowing! So happy to see you happy."

Rebel shared a glimpse from her vacation

The Pitch Perfect sensation has been impressing fans with her stunning snapshots from her travels, showing off lush scenery and even a picture in a swimsuit.

Rebel recently even shared a small video clip of herself posing by the water in Corsica, France in a stunning beach look, consisting of an all-black one-piece swimsuit.

MORE: Rebel Wilson reveals she's found her 'princess' in intimate new photo - 'love is love'

MORE: Prince Harry is all smiles as he hangs out with Rebel Wilson

She paired it with a sheer patterned cover-up robe, topping it off with iridescent sunglasses and a straw hat to take in the wind blowing around her, and her fans were quickly sent into a frenzy.

The Australian star was enjoying a very different kind of weather up till very recently, though, as she took in the sights of Iceland along with her girlfriend.

The actress is on a beautiful European holiday

She even shared a photograph of herself taking a plunge in the waters of the cold region, with steam billowing around her while wearing a low-cut swimsuit.



Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.