The miracle product Meghan Markle swears by for long lashes

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Ever wondered how Meghan Markle gets her super long luscious lashes? It doesn’t start and end with her mascara (though we’ve tracked that down too if you’re wondering which one she uses..)

RELATED: All the beauty products Meghan Markle has said she loves

Prince Harry’s wife uses an eyelash enhancing serum to lengthen her lashes – Revitalish, the lash growth serum that many celebrities turn to when they want a full lash line.

Revitalash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner, £97 / $133.86, Cult Beauty

Speaking to Allure magazine, she explained: "I use Revitalash on my eyelashes and I swear they are as long as they could ever be," she told the publication.

Revitalash is a liquid formula which strengthens your lash hair and is great for protecting them from breakages and brittleness.

RELATED: Loved Meghan Markle's Bardot top? H&M is selling a near-identical version in black

It’s Incredibly easy to use and work into your skincare routine, you take the tube and use the built-in brush to apply a small layer to clean dry lashes above the level of the skin.

It’s certainly not cheap, but users swear by the gel-like formula and this helps lashes grow thick and fast quickly, especially if you use it daily.

Revitabrow Advanced Eyebrow Conditioner, £89 / $122.82, Cult Beauty

Says one happy customer: “This lash serum is amazing. I was quite bare after a year or so with extensions. Used every evening, easy to apply and within two months I have longer lashes than I did when I was a teen.”

There’s also a twin formula for eyebrows if you’re lacking in that department and want to stimulate growth for fuller more defined brows.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Edit newsletter to get other shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.