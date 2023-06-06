Jennifer Aniston praised by fans for this reason will have you cheering

Jennifer Aniston has been lauded by fans for graciously embracing her natural graying hair. The star's candid approach to ageing has sparked an outpouring of appreciation in the comment section of her recent Instagram post.

The 54-year-old actress and The Morning Show lead had posted a video of herself introducing an Intensive Repair Treatment, the latest offering from her own haircare line, LolaVie.

The Friends alumna, who also gave her followers a glimpse of her stunning $21 million mansion in Bel Air over the weekend, provided detailed instructions on how to apply the new product while beaming with excitement for its launch.

The video starts with the Golden Globe winner appearing from behind a doorway, holding up the new product. The star of Murder Mystery had styled her signature light brunette hair with blonde highlights into an effortlessly elegant half-up, half-down style.

Notably, the hint of gray hair at her roots, unapologetically visible, added a touch of grace to her chic look.

Fans didn't hesitate to shower her with praise for her choice to showcase her naturally aging hair. One Instagram user applauded: “'Well done for allowing grey to come through — refreshing.” Others chimed in, noting that her beauty remained untouched: “So nice to see. And she's obviously still gorgeous.” Another admirer praised the hairstyle, adding: “Absolutely love the color and style.”

Jennifer used the clip to demonstrate the correct use of the new product. “You can use it once a week,” she instructed. “Just wrap it up in a towel after you shampoo, then you put this in, leave it in, brush it in, leave it in a towel, sleep in it an hour, whatever you want.”

Jennifer has been applauded by fans

Set against a lively backdrop with people moving around and cheers being heard towards the end of the clip, the quick-witted performer, turned to the cheering crowd off-camera and jokingly thanked them: “Aw thank you. See, everybody's excited. We're excited.”

Jennifer introduced her haircare brand, LolaVie, to the world in September 2021. In the time since, the Southern California native has debuted a comprehensive line of clean haircare products that cater to all hair types, available for purchase online and in Ulta retail stores.

