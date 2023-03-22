Jennifer Aniston’s modern take on ‘The Rachel’ haircut goes viral Jen’s haircut is here to stay.

The iconic '90s layered haircut famously known as 'The Rachel', which was made famous by Jennifer Aniston's character Rachel Green in Friends, has made a comeback.

This resurgence was sparked by Jennifer's recent appearance in Paris at The Murder Mystery 2 photocall, where she sported a modern version of the famous haircut.

The new version features softer layers and fresh highlights that complement her heart-shaped face beautifully. With over 60.2 billion views on TikTok, 'The Rachel' has once again become a sensation.

Jen sported a modern version of the famous haircut 'The Rachel'

That said, the 54-year-old previously admitted that she wasn’t always keen on ‘The Rachel’ haircut.

"I was not a fan of ‘The Rachel'," she told Glamour.

"That was kind of cringe-y for me. Looking back—honestly, even during that time—I couldn't do it on my own. I needed [my hairstylist] Chris [McMillan] attached to my hip. Left to my own devices, I am not skilled with a hairbrush and blow-dryer," she added.

Jen's original Rachel haircut

Jen also admitted that she would never experiment with a Pixie haircut.

"Never ever in a million years! Or like, Tilda Swinton's hair. She always looks so gorgeous—her hair is like an art project," she told Harper’s Bazaar.

She added that her biggest regret in hairstyles was in the 80s and that her naturally curly hair is often hard to tame.

"I have curly, wavy hair and I'm always envious of girls who get out of the shower and their hair just dries and they can just go. I have all sorts of weird cowlicks, so when it actually decides to behave in the elements, that is the perfect hair day to me," she admitted.

On a bad hair day, she confesses she’ll throw it into a pony.

"Usually I put it up in a ponytail or a great hat, but I don't have very many bad hair days," she said.

Her hair secrets include putting on a hair cap before she goes to bed and using dry shampoo every other day and a hair mask once a week.

She’s also not a fan of washing her hair daily. "Don’t wash it every day for sure," she advised.

