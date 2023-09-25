Tweakments for beginners: an aesthetic doctor answers your most common questions

Many of us are curious about undergoing our first aesthetic treatment, but with so many options available, it’s difficult to know where to start.

That’s why we’ve put together a handy guide to answer all your questions about which treatments are suited to which skin type and concern, what you can expect during and after a procedure, and how to care for your skin afterwards to achieve the best results. Here to provide all the answers is Group Aesthetic Director of sk:n, Dr. Toni Phillips, who has decades of experience performing advanced treatments, making her the ideal professional to shed some light on our tweakment queries.

Founded in Harrogate in 1990, sk:n began as a private clinic that specialised in using laser technology to remove port wine stain birthmarks. Before long, the clinic began treating wider dermatological concerns, and soon became known for its expertise in facial aesthetics and rejuvenation treatments, such as injectables, to combat the signs of ageing for smoother and more radiant looking skin. Proud to be the only large aesthetic group in the UK regulated by the Care Quality Commission, sk:n stands out amongst other clinics for offering high quality treatments at affordable prices.

Navigating the world of modern injectables can be hard. Over the past few years, the injectables industry has expanded rapidly, and is expected to grow another 10% by 2030*. As a result, the risk of booking a treatment at an unregulated clinic has increased, so it’s more important than ever to visit highly qualified medical practitioners who value safety and patient satisfaction above all else.

That’s where sk:n comes in. Renowned for their wide range of natural-looking treatments including procedures like dermal fillers, lip fillers and profhilo, tear trough fillers and thread lifts, sk:n prides itself on providing bespoke treatments at reasonable prices, starting at £150.

Before booking a treatment with sk:n, each patient will receive a free consultation with a medical injector to discuss which procedure – if any – would be best suited to the individual. Each patient’s skin will be examined to ensure a thorough understanding of their skin type along with their medical history, allergies, and treatment goals.

Whether you have a specific procedure in mind, or if you aren’t sure where to start, the expert medical injectors at sk:n will assess your suitability for different procedures to help you make the right choice. Every treatment is made with the patient's best interests at heart to help them achieve their desired look and enhance their natural features.

At sk:n, the incredible results are thanks to the clinic’s bespoke service and customised care, which Group Aesthetic Director Dr. Toni Phillips believes is the secret to choosing the right treatment. We asked her six of the most common questions people have about aesthetic treatments, so you can make the right choice for your skin.

Dr Toni Phillips answers your top 6 tweakments questions:

Question: Which treatment would you recommend for new patients seeing first signs of ageing on their face, and perhaps for those nervous about procedures?

Answer: “I would always recommend a consultation as it’s important for both the practitioner and patient to discuss and agree desired results. For first signs of ageing, I would often start with a rejuvenating treatment such as a chemical peel, microneedling or laser treatment, depending on the patients concerns. It’s also key to continue with an at home skincare regime that will compliment your treatment to maintain and increase results.”

Question: What are the current trends in aesthetics?

Answer: “Due to lots of virtual meetings during the pandemic, people were able to compare themselves to how others look on screen. For clients under 40, the demand for treatment of dark under-eye circles and lips fillers increased. In the over 40s age group, I saw a huge increase in the demand for neck treatments. Overall, the pandemic kicked off a wellbeing or self-care wave and, as a result, we certainly noticed a significant increase in the number of new ‘first timer’ clients at sk:n.”

Question: What tends to be a patient’s first aesthetic treatment?

Answer: “I am seeing clients as young as 18 years old, which is the minimum age we accept at sk:n, and we do have a Challenge 25 policy in place for client safety. Younger clients are requesting mainly lip fillers, whilst there are also more social media-driven requests among the younger clientele seeking cheek augmentation and jawline definition.”

Question: Do you find that every patient requires a tailored mix of treatments, or are there similarities based on age, skin type or a general outcome people are seeking?

Answer: “At sk:n we aim to create a bespoke treatment plan, which is specific to each client. Even if two clients have a similar issue, such as pigmentation for example, they may prefer different ways to treat it based on time, budget and personal preference.”

Question: What is your approach when administering aesthetic work?

Answer: “A thorough consultation allows us to establish what the patient’s concerns are and develop a plan whereby the correct treatments will give the optimal results. It’s not so much 'less is more', because it really depends on the age of the patient, the condition of their skin and the type of treatments that are right for them. This way, there should be no reason to overdo things.”

Question: What at-home care should a patient be implementing to compliment any tweakments they have?

Answer: “An effective at-home skin care plan is the most important step towards having your best possible skin. In-clinic rejuvenation treatments offer a solution to quickly correct an issue and can be used to maintain the result long term. Lifestyle factors are also extremely important, and we have plenty of evidence to suggest that smoking, high sugar diets, regular alcohol consumption and sun exposure are all factors to be considered post treatment if you wish to achieve a great result that lasts.”

