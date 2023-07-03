Sarah Jessica Parker makes candid comments about plastic surgery

Sarah Jessica Parker has opened up about her thoughts on plastic surgery in a candid interview done during her promotional tour for And Just Like That… season two. Speaking on The Howard Stern Show, the 58-year-old actress – who recently returned to the screens once more as the iconic Carrie Bradshaw – revealed she has often considered getting work done due to struggles with self-confidence.

"When you look in the mirror, you don't see a good-looking human being?" the Sex and the City star was asked by the 69-year-old radio host. "I mean, I'm presentable," Sarah replied, but then continued: "I don't really like looking at myself."

© Getty Images Sarah Jessica Parker visits SiriusXM's 'The Howard Stern Show' in 2023

When asked if she'd considered having any cosmetic work done such as a facelift or botox, the actress replied: "I think about all of it, I'm like- I ask people all the time: 'Is it too late?'" But the star has resisted the urge to get any procedures done. "I honestly think I missed out on the facelift," Sarah later admitted. "Like an old-fashioned good one, that you have when you're 44."

"I go to a dermatologist," she also explained, going on to elaborate on the skin peeling procedures which she is happy to have done. "I do understand why people make the choice [to get more work done]. Because there is so much emphasis put on – especially women and primarily women – about looks."

© Cindy Ord Sarah Jessica Parker in June 2023

Turning to discuss And Just Like That… once more, she continued: "Even last year when we first went on the air with the new season, there were just so many endless articles about aging, and aging gracefully… so I understand why women feel like there is just so much chatter and opinions." She finished her discussion on the topic by reflecting: "I think people should do whatever they feel makes them feel better walking out the door."

During the show's second season's press tour, Sarah has been candid about many other aspects of her life. Speaking with The New Yorker earlier in June, she discussed her relationship with Robert Downey Jr. "People around him would be dismissive of me, but I had given him stability and tried to create a steady heartbeat that allowed him to show up on time... That made me angry and embarrassed me," she told Rachel Syme in the recent profile.

© Getty Images Sarah has been appearing on several radio shows as well as in newspaper profiles and on TV to promote the Sex and the City spinoff's latest season

MORE: Sarah Jessica Parker just stepped out in a wedding dress – and wow

Speaking about how the second season of And Just Like That… brought back several new returning cast members in addition to those who joined for the first season, Sarah told the Daily Mail that it was "fun and exciting and certainly nostalgic" to reunite with everybody.

WATCH: The trailer for And Just Like That season two

"We've been really thoughtful about the ways in which we've approached characters that hadn't been around, the ways we have invited actors back," she added. "It's been really fun and exciting and certainly nostalgic, but I think more than that, it's been a lot of joy." However, the actress didn't say anything specifically about reuniting with Samantha Jones actress Kim Cattrall, with whom she reportedly fell out some time in 2017.