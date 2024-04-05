Expert reacts to Sex and the City's Kristin Davis' new 'natural look'

Sex and the City star Kristin Davis was praised this week by fans after sharing pictures that revealed the fillers in her face had been dissolved. Kristen shared the news of the procedure last year, after admitting that there had been a heartbreaking emotional toll of the criticism tied to her use of facial fillers.

"I've had to get them dissolved, and I've been ridiculed relentlessly," she told The Telegraph in 2023. Now, leading aesthetics expert, Nina Prisk, of Update Aesthetics, has told HELLO! that there has been a large increase in the number of patients asking for their fillers to be dissolved or "reset" as the natural look becomes more popular.

“It’s fantastic to see celebrities such as Kristin celebrating healthy, radiant and naturally- glowing skin,” says Nina Prisk. “And we are fortunate to live in an age where there are more ways than ever to help achieve this.”

© Instagram Kristin has been praised for her natural look

What exactly is filler dissolving?

"Filler dissolving is a treatment that can be used to quickly break down dermal filler safely and comfortably and it involves having hyaluronidase injected into the lips or face,” Nina shares with HELLO!

"This is an enzyme that exists naturally in your body already, but by injecting it into the area where the filler was placed, it helps to speed up the process of breaking the filler down. The medication used to do this is a prescription-only one so it's essential to have this procedure carried out by a qualified medical practitioner. Because although it’s relatively straightforward there is a risk of an allergic reaction."

© Adalberto Rodriguez Woman receiving injections in a medical practice

Removing lumps from badly filled lips is one of the main reasons people want their filler dissolved, Nina shared, as well as for people who "have over-plumped their lips and face previously".

How Kristin achieved her naturally-glowing skin

"The recent pictures of Kristin Davis show skin that is glowing and radiant," says Nina.

© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Kristin Davis attends the "Les Sculptures" Jacquemus' Fashion Show at Fondation Maeght on January 29, 2024 in Saint-Paul-De-Vence, France

"It is likely that she has taken a 360 approach to nurture the health of her skin in order to achieve such naturally-glowing results," Nina adds, suggesting in-clinic radiofrequency treatments, which are a minimally-invasive and effective way to address the impacts of ageing such as wrinkles and sagging skin, can help.

"These, used in conjunction with Polynucleotides, which are bio-stimulator injectable treatments that rejuvenate and renew skin cells, can help to nurture and nourish skin.," says Nina. "Profhilo is another in-clinic treatment which is favored by many celebrities due to the fact that it rejuvenates and hydrates the skin. It’s essentially an injectable moisturizer made from highly concentrated, purified hyaluronic acid. It can be used on the face, neck and decolletage for overall rejuvenation."

Fillers can create natural results when performed correctly

© Getty Images The cast of Sex And The City clockwise from top left: Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker in 1999

"It’s important to reiterate that when fillers are done properly and by an experienced practitioner they can add gentle and subtle volume which look natural and not over plumped," adds Nina.

"However I think that the increasing trend for people wanting filler removal is largely due to the fact that more people are having these treatments performed by unqualified and inexperienced practitioners who are over-filling and plumping their lips and faces. There is a huge trend-shift away from this artificial, over-plumped look and people are now seeking a combination of treatments in order to achieve more natural, subtle results."