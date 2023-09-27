Top-to-toe aesthetic treatments: the whole body procedures you need to know

From cryolipolysis to microneedling, here are the tweakments that should be on your radar…

From over-the-counter options to tried and tested procedures, we’ve researched the most popular aesthetic treatments for 2023, so you can arm yourself with knowledge before you book in.

After speaking to numerous doctors and aesthetic practitioners, we’ve pulled together a comprehensive guide of top-to-toe tweakments, from cryolipolysis to microneedling, and Emsculpt Neo and Softwave…

Face Treatments

Best aesthetics treatments for eyes: eye firming, pigmentation and eye bags

Concerns around the eye area range from the forming of wrinkles to aged skin, pigmentation, eye bags, dark circles, droopy lids or a combination of all, so it’s best to visit a reputable practitioner who will advise the best personalised treatment.

Over-the-counter treatment for tired eyes

Dull, dehydrated, aged eye skin can make your eyes look older, but skincare can boost the appearance of your eyes. Try an eye cream with caffeine in it.

Caffeine not only helps constrict blood vessels meaning less fluid leaking into the under-eye area, but it also stimulates the blood circulation around the eye which makes the skin around the eye look fresh and rejuvenated. Plus, studies show that caffeine is a powerful antioxidant, helping protect cells against UV radiation and slowing down the effects of photoaging on the skin.

Aesthetics treatments for eye rejuvenation

A new treatment to market that’s proving popular with those with sagging eyelid skin is the Thermage FLX Lid Lift.

This non-surgical treatment uses patented radiofrequency to deliver a heating effect on the eyelid area that penetrates deep into the skin, creating a tightening effect. The one-off treatment, which takes only 45 minutes, can generate results that last up to 12 months.

For dark eye circles, Dr Sarah Tonks from The Lovely Clinic recommends a treatment called LightEyes for “clients with hyperpigmentation around the eyes. Sunekos is a treatment which contains hyaluronic acid and amino acids to give a lightening effect. These would be my two go-to treatments if a patient is trying to improve the colour around the eyes.”

Book Thermage FLX Lid Lift at 111 Harley Street and LightEyes at The Lovely Clinic

Aesthetic treatments for sun damage

Over exposure to the sunshine may be great for our vitamin D intake but, the UV rays can be damaging to our skin. Sun damage can appear many years after sun exposure and can emerge as pigmentation, age spots, freckles, rough texture, broken capillaries, fine lines, and wrinkles.

Over-the-counter treatment for sun damage

The shelves are stacked with skincare and topicals. Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant that can help protect your skin from UV damage and has been proven to make SPF more effective.

Furthermore, its brightening properties help to support the skin’s recovery. Retinols encourage skin turnover so is great for premature aging and helping to brighten age spots and pigmentation.

As explained by Lorraine Perretta, Head of Nutrition at Advanced Nutrition Programme, “aging skin goes through various changes, including decrease in collagen levels – there is as much as a 30% decrease in collagen the first five years following menopause – which leads to loss of elasticity, fine lines and wrinkles.

“Skin also becomes thinner and dryer. In addition to that, the drops in hormone levels affect our gut microbiome. Look for supplements that support a balanced microbiome as well as supporting healthy collagen production, like Advanced Nutrition Programme’s Skin Youth Biome. Key supporting nutrients for ageing skin include vitamin A, omegas 6 and 6, plant antioxidants, co-enzyme Q10 and pine bark extract, as well as beneficial bacteria.”

Aesthetic treatments for sun damage

HiFU has long been a popular treatment for those after a lifted, rejuvenated effect, to counteract sun damage.

Normally recommended as a course of treatments, it works using ultrasound energy to target the deep structural layers of the skin, heating it at specific temperatures to kickstart the body’s natural healing response. As a result, collagen is produced, resulting in a lifted, tightened appearance.

Founder of London-based Skin by Poppy, Poppy Bennett recommends the SQT Bio Micro-Needling treatment for aging, sun damaged and pigmented skin. “It’s an all-natural treatment which uses bio microneedles extracted from freshwater sponge, to gently massage the dermis to reveal healthier skin.

“It creates a quick cell turnover, meaning clients see the results much sooner. Results can be seen within a week after one 30-minute treatment, or for more stubborn sun damaged skin, a course of four reatments every other week is advised.

“A huge benefit being no chemicals or downtime. Additionally, it can be used on all Fitzpatrick skin types and active acne unlike other treatments.”

Book HIFU at Aestha Clinic and SQT Bio Micro-needing at Skin by Poppy

Body Treatments for fat reduction and cellulite

Best aesthetic treatments for fat reduction

Certain areas such as the stomach or abdomen are common for both males and females to store fat in, and the fat cells in these areas can be stubborn and tricky to remove with diet and exercise alone.

CoolSculpting is a non-surgical fat removal method that reduces the amount of fat in the chosen area to reveal a smoother and more sculpted body.

Vicki Newman, from The Private Clinic of Harley Street says, “The treatment uses controlled cooling devices which target the fat cells within a fat pocket to reduce the appearance and debulks the fat in local areas.

“It’s ideal for patients looking for a gradual fat removal without surgery. It’s also known as fat freezing or cryolipolysis.

“There is very minimal discomfort during the treatment and no need for anaesthetic.

There’s also a new procedure in the UK market, named Airsculpt. Developed by celebrity surgeon Dr Aaron Rollins, Airsculpt is a quick body shaping procedure that offers minimal downtime and is designed to permanently eliminate excess fat while tightening the skin.

Traditional liposuction uses a cannula to break up fat tissue, whereas AirSculpt claims to use a less-invasive proprietary cannula to soften the excess fat before removing.

Dr Aaron Rollins explains, “This is a completely new way to contour the body. Regular liposuction works, but it is brutal and takes a long time to heal. I’ve created a modern procedure that’s minimally invasive, removes fat, and tightens skin while sculpting targeted areas of the body with no scalpel, no needles, and no stitches.”

Book CoolSculpting at The Private Clinic of Harley Street.

Aesthetic treatments for cellulite

Over-the-counter treatment for cellulite

Some people have documented results from preventative treatments such as body brushing and using body scrubs. Products containing caffeine and retinoids could help to get rid of dead skin and keep the skin moisturised.

A healthy lifestyle with exercise to build-up muscle will help supply some support to the fibrous connective tissue beneath. Flexibility training can also do a great deal for keeping that same connective tissue more elastic.

Aesthetic procedures for cellulite

Tetyana Probyy-Holova, creator of the Cellulite Slayer Clinic, explains that clients must first understand what cellulite is before it can be treated.

“Different dimpling concerns can benefit from a multitude of wellness tweaks or non-invasive assisted maintenance treatments, so it’s of utmost importance to speak with a reputable professional who can give an honest opinion, genuine advice and treatments designed to meet individual aesthetic and wellness needs,” Tetyana says.

Cellulite Slayers have a personalised approach of tailored treatments with varying styles of massage, created bespoke for each client. Treatments can include cupping, lymphatic drainage, non-invasive RF, body mesotherapy, cryotherapy, infrared sauna and/or wraps.

For a more intense approach, technology continues to evolve to help with stubborn areas of cellulite.

Dr Preema from The Preema Clinic says, “A powerful duo available to our clients is Emsculpt Neo and Softwave. The combination of these two treatments provides an all-in-one solution to tone, tighten, and reduce cellulite in troublesome areas.

“Softwave utilises Synchronous Ultrasound Parallel Beam technology which stimulates the production of skin firming collagen and elastin to create a tightening effect. Emsculpt Neo tones and builds muscle and helps banish unwanted fat.

“Sofwave technology produces heat and creates microtrauma under the surface of the skin, triggering the creation of new collagen and elastin, which peaks at around three to six months. As new collagen develops, the skin in the treatment area becomes stronger and firmer while uneven texture and dimples become less visible.”

Book Emsculpt Neo and Softwave at The Preema Clinic.