Princess Charlene's ultra-long Barbie blonde hair will make you double take

Princess Charlene of Monaco has been rocking her signature platinum pixie crop since the noughties, but the Monégasque royal hasn't always had ultra-short hair.

If you delve into the archives of Princess Charlene's style files, it's hard to find a photograph where the wife of Prince Albert isn't sporting the choppy icy bob that has now become synonymous with her royal image.

Yet a set of unearthed photos from 2001 show that the South African swimmer, née Wittstock, was once the proud owner of luscious blonde locks that would give Barbie a run for her money.

In photographs from the 2001 edition of Sports Illustrated, a then-23-year-old Princess Charlene was at the prime of her swimming career having won triple gold at the All-Africa Games and going on to represent South Africa in the 1998 and 2002 Commonwealth Games.

© SA Sports Illustrated/Getty South African breaststroke swimming champion Charlene Wittstock poses for a portrait shoot for South African Sports Illustrated in November 2001.

The former breaststroke champion embodied a nautical aesthetic as she donned fitted white flares and a cherry-red tank top for her photoshoot onboard a sailing boat. The royal was styled in a sailor's hat as her tumbling blonde locks fell to her shoulders.

In another photo from the 2001 issue, the blonde beauty wears a sporty yellow top and electric blue eyeshadow as she poses on the helm of a retro ship with mahogany interiors.

© SA Sports Illustrated/Getty Princess Charlene once sported glossy blonde locks

Other snaps show the swimming champion in a series of athletic swimwear, styling her honey-blonde tresses in a poker-straight style.

© SA Sports Illustrated/Getty The swimming champion represented South Africa in the Commonwealth Games

Even the most stylish of royals rarely experiment with their tresses, but Princess Charlene has become somewhat of a hair chameleon through the years, having styled out several hairstyles since she debuted her pixie cut.

In April this year, Charlene eased herself over to the dark side and debuted a new darker style with bright blonde highlights.

Just a few weeks later at the 2023 Monaco Grand Prix, the mother-of-two dropped jaws when she departed from her Barbie blonde entirely and debuted a freshly-dyed brunette crown.

© Getty Charlene also rocked blonde highlights and a brunette root stretch this year

Most recently, the Princess was declared as "unrecognisable" by royal style fans as she debuted yet another hairstyle at the 74th Red Cross Gala.

© Getty Princess Charlene with chocolate brown hair at Golden Nymph Awards

Her mane of choice at the glamorous fundraising event? A moody mahogany-hued, soft-cropped pixie cut. There truly is no 'do she can't pull off.