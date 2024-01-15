How beauty experts are making January brighter, from £8

If you’re feeling low this month, we’re here to help. From a thirty-second mood-boosting trick to the ultimate luxury evening routine to end the day on a high, here’s how we’re injecting joy into January.

Donna Francis, HELLO! Beauty Expert: Using aromatherapy oils

© Getty We're boosting our mood with body care rituals

"I've always been a big fan of using aromatherapy oils, but I often forget to use them as part of my regular routine. But for January, I am starting each day by massaging in my favourite Aromatherapy Associates Inner Strength Bath & Body Oil before I shower.

"It sounds corny, but it really acts like a reassuring hug in a bottle and it’s a quick and easy way to indulge yourself at the beginning of the day. I massage it into my chest, arms and legs and when I step into a warm shower, the contact between the oil and the water evaporates the scent into the air, which leaves the bathroom smelling gorgeous and like a spa."

Lydia Mormen, HELLO! Junior Beauty Writer: Lighting candles

"I have a bad habit of saving my favourite candles for special occasions, which usually means they get buried in the back of the cupboard and forgotten about. To brighten up dreary January days (or to celebrate the sunnier ones) I’m going to make a point of burning my best candles, just because!

© Getty Lighting a candle can make every day feel special

"The first one I’ll be reaching for is the Oribe Desertland Candle. Warming notes of juniper berries, pine and cedarwood make it the perfect pick-me-up to see me through the winter months."

SHOP: 10 affordable candles with the most luxurious scents

Kate Lockett, HELLO! Deputy Health and Beauty Editor: Upping my body care routine

"Ensuring I tackle the January blues head-on, this month, to boost my mood I am pampering myself more and upping my body care routine. Unless it’s the balmy, warm temperatures of the summer, I just want to get dressed as quickly as possible and moisturising doesn’t go further than my neck.

"However, I have discovered the antidote to my laziness, enter the fast-absorbing Perricone MD Essential FX Acyl-Glutathione Chia Body Oil. This lightweight oil not only looks the part but smells it too, with a soothing - not overpowering and powdery - rose scent.

Applying body oil helps us look after ourselves

"Packed with hydrating ingredients such as flax and macadamia oil to keep my skin smooth all day, it doesn’t leave a tacky, sticky feeling. Applying it feels like I can tick off a self-care ritual for the day. For mornings when I need a bit more energising, the Jurlique Lemon Body Oil does the trick to moisturise my parched skin and lift my mood."

INSPIRATION: How to run the ultimate bath - according to experts

Melanie Macleod, HELLO! Wellness Editor: Taking care of my nails

© Getty Applying cuticle oil helps manicures last longer

"Spending time on ourselves is always important. It reaffirms that we’re worth taking care of - a sentiment that often slips our minds in our busy lives. Even the tiniest act of self-care can help remind us that we’re important, and I think that’s extra important in January when things can feel a bit bleak.

DISCOVER: Why you really need to schedule some alone time this month

"So my little pick me up this month is applying cuticle oil. Namely Tropic’s Nail Nectar, which is a sparkly little elixir created to strengthen weak nails. I always get my nails done and this helps extend the life of my manicure - and perfectly polished nails always make me happy, creating an ideaL January mood boost."

Subscribe to HELLO!'s Beauty Collective newsletter for exclusive content straight to your inbox