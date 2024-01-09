I’ve been a Beauty Editor for 25 years and these are the products I will be repeat buying in 2024

I tried to work out how many products that I’ve tested during my 25 year career. A guess-timate is 2700 minimum - if we are basing it on testing 2 products per week. But that is being modest. Some weeks I am trying out something new everyday.

But even though I have tried thousands of beauty products, it may be surprising to hear that there are only a few, even as little as 1%, that I would actually buy again.

In 2023, like every year, I discovered some great new products which have been added to my regime. But the majority of the products that I use everyday have been in my life for a while. Want to find out what they are?

These are the 12 everyday beauty staples that I shall keep repeat buying in 2024:

E.L.F Suntouchable! Woah Glow SPF30

This is a new 2023 contender. Glow? Check! SPF? Check! Moisturising? Check! Great under makeup? Check! This ultimate skincare multi-tasker only launched last year but it’s already a best-seller. I like the original Sunbeam shade as it gives my skin a light realistic shimmer (not a fake sparkly finish). The other 2 shades are gorgeous as well - Sunlight is slightly more iridescent and Sunburst is more golden. It just depends on the finish you want to achieve.

Trinny London BFF De-Stress Serum

I have been recommending this to my friends for a couple of years now because the built-in tint instantly makes your skin look so much better, it is super easy to use and it has skincare benefits too.

Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Serum

This has been in and out of my skincare regime for over 10 years and you'll find it at the the top of every other Beauty Editors must-have list too. Even though it’s one of the more expensive products in my collection, it’s so worth it if you can afford it. Serum is a product you should never skip on if you want to see a real difference in your skin and this one really works.

No7 Future Renew Damage Reverse Serum

I can't have enough serums in my skincare kit, and unlike the Estee Lauder one, this one is suitable to use day as well as night too. No7 serums are super affordable, plus they have impressive results thanks to the incredible research and development behind their formulations.

19/99 Beauty Lash Tint Mascara

My ultimate daytime mascara. There are so many mascaras on the market and there are a few new ones that are due to launch this year too, but this has become my go-to in the last couple of years. It applies like a dream thanks to the teeny tiny wand which is small enough to reach the inner corners and lower lashes without smudging. It never clumps too!

Champo Pitta Volumising Shampoo

It’s a debate amongst Beauty Editor’s that often arises - is expensive shampoo really worth it? And in my opinion, it is. Cheaper formulations are often packed with silicones and sulphates that can really dry out your hair and make it look dull and lifeless. This one by Champo has none of that bad stuff in it, and is totally natural and vegan. A sign of a good quality shampoo is that it doesn’t foam well (cheap, drying sulphates are the things that make shampoos bubble) and this doesn’t but is still a joy to use thanks to its luxurious silky texture and spa-like scent. It transformed my frizzy, porous hair in just one shampoo!

Cerave Daily Moisturising Lotion

If you’re looking for a great moisturizer that’s approved by dermatologists and is suitable for sensitive and reactive skin then this is it. I recommend it to teenagers with spotty or sensitive skin; adults who want a good but cheap daily moisturizer; and even to mums to use on their babies. You'll find a bottle in each of my 3 bathrooms! I use it on my face and body too.

Aveeno Daily Moisturising Body Wash

My morning shower gives me time to get ready for the day ahead and set my intentions, so I want to spend it using lovely products. But while it’s nice to splash out on a poshly scented or aromatherapeutic shower gel every once in a while, it can also become an expensive habit. Especially if you’re using it daily. This Aveeno body wash has the perfect mix: a luxe, creamy texture that suits even sensitive skin; it’s lovely to use and smells good too (unlike other budget shower gels which often have a synthetic scent).

Le Labo Santal 33 Eau De Parfum

I don’t leave the house without wearing perfume, and it’s a product that I always invest in. Expensive scents tend to linger longer than cheaper ones and I believe that you can totally smell the difference in quality between the two. Pricier perfumes aren’t pungent and tend to waft around you - think how a posh hotel lobby smells - chic yet subtle! Cheaper ones are more pungent and almost stick in your throat - think air freshener in a loo! This is one of my current favorites. I have got through 3 bottles in 3 years!

Jones Road Beauty Lip & Cheek Stick in Bright Pink

A new 2023 addition to my make-up bag! There are cheaper alternatives but they normally leave a patchy finish. Whereas this lip and cheek stick blends beautifully over skin - it literally melts in seamlessly which gives your face a really natural, healthy flush. One stick will probably last me the whole year!

Kerastase L’incroyable Blowdry Hair Lotion

I use heat appliances on my hair almost daily and this heat damage protector is by far the best I’ve tried in a while. It protects hair from being damaged by blow dries and curling irons for up to 72 hours so if I choose to use irons the day after I apply it, I know my hair will still be protected. It works as a between shampoo frizz smoother too.

CosRx Aloe Soothing Sun Cream SPF50

The only SPF I’m wearing on my face this year! It has a unique, luxe texture that is not often associated with a high SPF and so it feels more like an expensive face cream. The fact that it contains SPF50 is a double win!