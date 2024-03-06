I’m a beauty writer and I swear by these multi-tasking heroes

I’m always looking for ways I can save time and money when it comes to my beauty routine but, as you can imagine, being a beauty obsessive means I don’t want to compromise on quality.

If, like me, you're tight on time, trying to keep your dressing table minimalist or want to double down on how many products you’re purchasing then you’ll be happy to know there’s a whole host of expertly formulated favourites that can double up to deliver more bang for your buck, and save you valuable space.

From a balmy bullet that makes monochromatic makeup a breeze to a head-to-toe body scrub, these are the top five game-changing multi-taskers that I always find myself reaching for.

The all-in-one essential: Westman Atelier Baby Cheeks

Westman Atelier Baby Blush

I know you shouldn’t judge a product by its packaging but there’s no denying that everything from Westman Atelier is a joy to behold. It feels heavy in your hand in the best way and the creamy pigmented stick can be used on lips, eyes and cheeks. Not only super space saving but great for a trending mono-chromatic moment.

The illuminating must-have: Hourglass Ambient Lighting Edit Palette

Hourglass Ambient Lighting Palette

Recently I’ve shied away from powders, preferring the dewy glow from creamy formulas instead, until I got my hands on this. Don’t get me wrong - these palettes aren’t cheap, however if you love makeup and usually opt for a full face, you’re basically getting six products in one - so it’s easily justifiable. The illuminating, blurring formulas can be used as highlight, blush, bronzer and finishing powders. I even use them on my eyes too when I’m on the go!

The double-use shower buy: Ouai Scalp and Body Scrub

Ouai Scalp & Body Scrub

Of course your scalp is an extension of your skin, but the idea of a scrub you can use on your head and body is exhilarating to me - especially since I scrub my skin multiple times a week but tend to use scalp scrub less often.

Founded by celeb hairstylist Jen Atkin, the brand started with hair before branching out into skin and fragrance. The scrub smells like holidays thanks to notes of orange blossom and tuberose and gently exfoliates the scalp and body with sugar, while moisturising with coconut oil.

The cult cleanser: Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm

Elemis Pro-Collagen Green Fig Cleansing Balm

I’m a huge fan of this as a cleanser to remove all my makeup, including on my eyes without any irritation, but did you know it can also be used as a hydrating face mask? My current favourite is the Green Fig thanks to the Mediterranean-inspired fragrance. Massage into dry skin and leave on for 15-20 minutes to deeply nourish and soothe dry skin.

e.l.f Whoa Glow Sunscreen

I use this as a moisturiser, sunscreen and a primer and since it’s only £14 a tube you don’t have to scrimp (which FYI you should never do with SPF). It looks great on it’s own for an all-over-glow or works equally as well under makeup for a radiant, non-greasy base.

