I wore this dewy foundation to London Fashion Week - and everyone loved it

The curtains have closed on London Fashion Week for this season and amongst the excitement of scouting out the next season beauty trends, the hustle and bustle of backstage, the sneaky celeb spotting and the rushing around in between shows I was also testing a new (to me) foundation.

First of all, I want to set the scene of what a typical day looks like for a beauty journalist during fashion week.

While the fashion elite are zipping from show to show in their designer finery, us beauty journalists are behind the scenes getting a glimpse of the dirty work. And boy do I love it.

© Lydia Mormen American Model Precious Lee Backstage at 16Arlington

It might not be as glamorous, but we get a backstage pass to the inner workings of a designer’s mind as their vision comes to life. Amongst puffs of hairspray, the dizzying fragrance of fresh nail polish and lashings of inky black eyeliner, we weave in and out of the action, grabbing quotes where we can from the make-up and hair stylists, taking notes and filming social content.

While I might not be rubbing shoulders with the a-listers, being surrounded by models (and occasionally getting to watch the show) means I want to look somewhat presentable. In short, any product you apply in the morning has to be able to stand the test of time, so taking a chance on a new foundation was a big risk.

The foundation I wore to LFW

The elixir in question is the Haus Labs Triclone Skin Tech Medium Coverage Foundation, £42. Before launching in the UK last summer, the brand, co-owned by Lady Gaga, had already broken the internet with this viral base product.

© Haus Labs Haus Labs' Triclone Skin Tech Foundation

I’d heard people rave about it but ever sceptical of celeb beauty brands, it fell through the net. After testing out their new glosses (I’m a sucker for a gloss) and falling in love, I knew I had to give the foundation a try. If, like me, you’ve been put off by the hype, this review is for you.

What I look for in foundation

We all covet that flawless, catwalk glow which is usually achieved using a tonne of skincare over semi-perfect skin, with a touch of spot-concealing. For me that’s just not an option. I have oily, acne-prone skin that’s sprinkled with pesky open pores.

That means I need something with good coverage, that will let my natural radiance shine through, without leaving me looking like an oil slick by lunch. For the past few months I’ve been opting for skin tints over foundation but while I love the initial ‘clean girl’ glow, they’ve usually worn off by the end of the day. My unicorn foundation looks like my skin but better, has good coverage, feels light on the skin and stays put...and I think I’ve found it.

Why I love Haus Labs’ foundation

I’m not saying the fact that multiple people commented on how great my skin looked over the weekend is the only reason this is going to become a staple in my make-up bag, but it’s definitely a bonus.

© Lydia Mormen Lydia wore the foundation backstage at London Fashion Week

For me, it was love at first swipe. It’s a light-weight, blendable formula that feels like a serum in consistency, but packs a pigmented punch. It looks like you’ve airbrushed your skin but without that dreaded cakiness that we all try to avoid, and it has a dewy glow.

I know, I was just as sceptical as you are. You really have to see it to believe it. Aside from the aesthetic plus points, the ingredients list is impressive too. It’s formulated with over twenty different skincare ingredients including fermented arnica, which calms redness and irritation.

If you’re concerned about finding the right shade (you can only buy it in store in Sephora which is London based) then you’ll be happy to know I also tested the brand’s shade matching feature on the Haus Labs site. It worked a treat to narrow down my match out of a gloriously inclusive 51 shades.

The only downside? It is pricey at £42, but trust me when I say a little goes a long way. Personally, I don’t think you’ll be disappointed.

