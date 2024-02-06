These spring / summer beauty trends are actually wearable - promise!

While I love the flamboyant creativity of avant-garde beauty looks on the catwalk, I’m well aware that most of them don’t translate easily into day-to-day.

That said, every season there are a few gems, nestled amongst the more theatrical creations, that provide the perfect inspiration to try new, wearable ways of refreshing your routine for the months ahead.

After scouring the Spring/Summer 24 shows, these are the top three trends that I’ll actually be trying this season - and there’s something for everyone.

Golden hour makeup

Warm golden hour tones were seen at shows such as Tibi and Carolina Herrera. From a nineties smudged under eye shadow to calligraphy-like liner, shades of golden orange, baked terracotta and peachy corals caught our eye.

At Ulla Johnson the two-toned lip look was inspired by a sunset. To make it last (and stop the colours from smudging), lead make-up artist Romy Soleimani recommends lining and filling your bottom and top lip with lip liner before finishing with your lipstick of choice.

Something blue

I’m determined to be more adventurous with my eye make-up and make blue work for me this year.

As I’ve gotten older, I’ve definitely become less experimental when it comes to what colours I wear on my lids, usually opting for bronzy shades to complement my green eyes. Luckily, this trend isn’t a one-shade-fits-all affair.

Periwinkle, cobalt and teal all made an appearance at shows including Etro and Del Core. To ease yourself into the trend take your shade of choice on a thin brush and line your lower lashes, keeping the rest of the look pared back, for an instant pop of colour.

Nearly nude

Like with most no-makeup makeup looks, this one does require a little bit of effort to get that hydrated, your-lips-but-better pout, but the extra work is worth it.

For the perfect nude make-up artist Vilde Feste, recommends priming lips as your first step, like you would with your skincare, to ensure there are no flakes in sight.

“For a quick fix, a lip scrub is a must and lots of balm that can do its magic while you’re applying the rest of your makeup,” she tells us. And don’t be afraid to mix colours to find a flattering shade.

“Fairer skin tones usually have a cooler toned lip colour so pinkier is good, and for deeper complexions, it tends to be more warm brown/golden tones that look best,” she advises. For the most natural finish look for more creamy transparent textures.

