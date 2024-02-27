The female-founded brands beauty editors really rate

It's International Women's Day next week, and what better way to celebrate than to shine the spotlight on our favourite beauty brands with female founders?

From Emily Weiss to Huda Kattan to Charlotte Mensah, the beauty industry is packed with inspiring female founders, creating products that women really want. Read on for our pick of the best beauty brands founded by fearless females.

Melanie Macleod, HELLO! Wellness Editor: Kalmar

Melanie says Kalmar is her chosen female-founded brand

"I discovered Kalmar in the depths of winter lockdown 2021, and the brand’s I am Loved Body Cream and Love Sensual Senses Bath Oil gave me something to look forward at the end of each dreary day. The warming scents felt like being cocooned in a loving hug and lifted my bleak mood.

"Life is much more positive now, but I still love to use Kalmar products to elevate the every day, and it seems like that’s what the brand’s founder, Karen Ruimy, hoped Kalmar would be all about. "I wanted everything about Kalmar to be a mix of luxury, wellness and spirituality. It’s a way of being, a way of seeing life,” she says.

"It may have been founded by one woman, but Kalmar was not created with one woman in mind.” Karen continues. "It caters to a vibrant cross-section of individuals from all over the world, of every age, from every culture. What they share is a potent belief in the power of intuitive listening, and a willingness to invest in their own emotional wellbeing."

"I certainly feel like I’ve invested in myself when I use Kalmar - even more so during a visit to the House of Kalmar, a sanctuary in central London that offers sublime massages and treatments in their pink-walled haven. If you like the sound of Karen and her approach to caring for yourself, join her at her her one day wellness festival, Ignite Your Soul, on March 24th, comprising providing treatments, talks and workshops."

Kate Lockett, HELLO! Health and Beauty Editor: Relevant: Your Skin Seen

Kate love Relevant: Your Skin Seen

"There are so many fabulous, female-founded brands that it was a tall order to choose and celebrate just one. However, an OG champion for inclusion in beauty, Kenyan-American entrepreneur Nyakio Grieco, is worth a mention and more.

"Her second foray into beauty after selling her uber-successful namesake brand to beauty giant Unilever, Relevant: Your Skin Seen, boasts formulations for all skin types and tones - with Nyakio’s ethos that 'all people deserve to be seen'.

"The eye-catching and mood-boosting packaging is an added bonus to how brilliantly the products work. Choosing just one, the Melt It Off Balm Cleanser is a firm favourite. Dissolving the most stubborn of waterproof mascara, the chamomile leaves my skin feeling silky smooth, whilst the nourishing green coffee seed oil deals with blemishes and my ever-increasing fine lines.

"However, I’ve also got my eye on the fresh, citrus aroma of the 13 Stems fragrance. And my fingers and toes are firmly crossed that the make-up collection will be heading across the pond soon, too."

MORE FROM KATE: A beauty editor's honest review of the latest vitamin C serums

Donna Francis, HELLO! Beauty Expert: Jones Road

Donna is a fan of Jones Road

"The founder of Jones Road Beauty is American make-up artist Bobbi Brown.I first heard about Bobbi when I was asked to review her Teenage Beauty book in the early 2000s. I was a Beauty Editor on a teen fashion magazine at the time, and I loved how the pages were full of beautiful girls that had a real and individual look about them.

"Bobbi wrote about how she wanted teenagers to feel comfortable in their skin as she had a 'real' approach to beauty which focused on celebrating individuality and quirks like freckles and gappy smiles. The book really struck a chord with me as this inclusive take on beauty was something that I felt strongly about too.

MORE FROM DONNA: Can drinking collagen really help my skin? I tried it for six months

"Fast forward almost 25 years, and Bobbi is still inspiring women to celebrate 'the skin they are in' with her beauty brand, Jones Road Beauty. A quick look on the website and just like the book, you will see a beautiful array of women with all different quirks, skin tones and hair colours.

"And the collection of clean makeup and skincare products are just as beautiful as the women that wear them. The formulas are easy and gorgeous to use and make every skin glow with health and happiness. It’s such a positive brand that celebrates women and I just can’t get enough of it! It’s hard to pick a favourite product, but if I had to choose it would be the Lip and Cheek Stick in Bright Pink."

Lydia Mormen, HELLO! Junior Beauty Writer: Violette_FR

Lydia loves Violette_FR

"Five minutes in the presence of french make-up artist Violette could turn anyone into a fan of this brand. She initially wanted to be a fashion designer or painter and her approach to creating beauty products reflects her artistic background. It's not your usual trend-led crowd pleasing products, but a carefully considered collection of beauty, skincare, haircare and even fragrance - inspired by everything from her daughter’s freshly flushed cheeks to the dusty metallic finish of a moth’s wing.

"The brand is utterly chic and French, inviting you into that Parisian world of luxury and glamour but with a fun, playful heart that makes you excited to experiment and try new things - basically a reflection of Violette herself and her infectious enthusiasm.

"My favourite product? It’s hard to choose just one but the Bisou Balms are definitely worth getting your hands on. As with many of her products the formula is so unique, think a velvety wash of pillowy colour. She describes it as a 'kiss of colour', and we couldn’t agree more."

MORE FROM LYDIA: People are always shocked when I tell them my favourite red lipstick

Beatriz Colon, HELLO! US Writer: Saie Beauty

Beatriz rates Saie

"While many, if not all, of my top beauty brands have powerful women as their founders and leaders, and they are all deserving of recognition, this month I want to give a special shout-out to a somewhat new but already highly-mentioned name in the beauty industry: Saie.

"Saie was founded in 2019 by Laney Crowell and the products became instant classics - namely the Glowy Super Gel (my personal favorite), the Slip Tint, Sun Melt, Hydrabeam and Dew Blush.

"Beyond expertly crafting (and marketing) the clean, vegan and sustainable products, Saie just launched the largest beauty-industry backed reproductive justice initiative in history, The Every Body Campaign. Together with over 60 brands such as Briogeo, e.l.f., Maude, Phlur and more, and in partnership with The SisterSong Women of Color Reproductive Justice Collective, the campaign is dedicated to advocating, galvanizing and fundraising for 'the right to govern our own bodies and help create a more just future for women and birthing people everywhere.'"

Subscribe to HELLO!'s Beauty Collective newsletter for exclusive content straight to your inbox