People are always shocked when I tell them my favourite red lipstick

If you ask me, every beauty lover should have a red lip in their arsenal. From your glam Grandma to the Parisian poster girl and every beauty icon in between, when you see someone with a slick of the right rouge they immediately exude boldness, confidence and femininity.

As is the nature of being a beauty journalist, I’m always testing new products, but when it comes to the red lipstick I’d spend my hard-earned money on, there’s one that I always rely on - and it often leaves people surprised.

If you’ve seen me in a red lip, chances are it’s the Kylie Cosmetics Velvet Lip Kit in Red Velvet. I don’t know if it’s something about the marshmallow-style goo dripping down the lid or the fact these lip kits were at their peak during my uni era but every time I tell people this is my FAVOURITE liquid lip they look at me in shock - until they see the results for themselves.

The Kylie Cosmetics Red Velvet Lip Kit is Lydia's top-pick

Why do I love it?

We all know wearing a red lip is a risk. Will you look like you’ve got bleeding gums five minutes after applying as it migrates into your mouth? Will it transfer onto your chin or stranger still, your nose? Worst case scenario, does it make your teeth look like you’ve been munching on a pack of Wotsits?

For many people, the risks far outweigh the benefits, and so they avoid a crimson pigment like the plague. But trust me, Kylie has nailed it with this one.

It feels so light on the lips and doesn’t dry them out and when I say I can apply it at 7am and wear it into the evening with no touch-ups, I’m not kidding. It’s a glorious red that makes my teeth look white and it looks great on a range of skin tones. It's a bonus that it comes with a lip liner but in all honesty I rarely reach for it.

Kylie Cosmetics Velvet Lip Kit in Red Velvet

Why is it better than the rest?

My approach to most things beauty and wellness is minimum effort, maximum impact and I don’t make an exception when it comes to wearing a red lip.

I want it to glide on easily (that includes no faffing about with a lip liner), stay on my lips and last all day. It might seem like a lot to ask but I assure you, this one ticks all the boxes.

A word of advice

No matter how good a product is, if you don’t do the prep, it won’t reach its full potential. Much like laying bricks on a wonky surface, if your lips are cracked and crusty they’ll need a little TLC first. It’s a common consensus among the pros that when it comes to a long-lasting lip of any kind, starting with a well-primed surface is essential and exfoliation is key.

“Use a lip scrub to lift away any dry, flakey skin,” explains Dominic Skinner, Mac’s director of make-up artistry. And Lauren Parsons, global make-up consultant for Carolina Herrera, recommends applying lip balm at the same time as your skincare to create ‘the perfect canvas’ ahead of any make-up application.

