Florence Pugh has gone futuristic with her latest Dune makeup look - and it's seriously striking

Hollywood acting luminary and beauty pioneer Florence Pugh never fails to deliver when it comes to red carpet makeup.

The 28-year-old always exudes her signature, against-the-grain charm, and this awards season has been particularly gratifying for beauty fanatics.

Florence stepped out at New York's Lincoln Center on Monday to promote her latest flick Dune: Part Two with her fellow cast members.

Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet and Anya Taylor-Joy were also in attendance for the stateside leg of the promotional tour, all looking glamorous and suitably futuristic, in keeping with the film's genre.

Florence, who plays Princess Irulan in the sequel, turned to her beloved Valentino for red carpet attire.

© Getty The star wore a piece from Valentino's SS24 Couture collection

The actress donned a high-necked gown from the Italian luxury label's SS24 Couture collection, featuring fine, flowy pleats and a daring backless design.

© Getty The actress went for a unique take on a ponytail

She styled the elegant, floor-length piece alongside earrings by Ana Khouri and a stunning looped ponytail hairstyle, courtesy of Evanie Frausto.

© Getty Her eye makeup felt in keeping with the theme of the film

But the pièce de resistance within Florence's sci-fi-centric ensemble was her makeup, created by Alex Babsky.

Innovative and fresh, the look featured silver as the hero hue. Alex applied reflective stickers to frame her eyes and create a futuristic, avant-garde winged effect, spanning from under her brow bone inwards, and then flowing out again under her lower lash lines.

With her hair swept back away from her face, her eye look claimed centre stage, working alongside a seamless base and a natural lip shade.