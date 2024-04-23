Beyoncé wows fans as she shares rare glimpse of stunning natural hair

Beyoncé gave her fans a delightful peek into her personal beauty regimen, showcasing her enviable natural tresses in a behind-the-scenes video.

The 42-year-old songstress shared a clip on Instagram where she indulged in her haircare routine, proudly promoting her own Cécred line of products, which she credits with making her hair the healthiest and strongest it's ever been.

Despite the focus on her haircare line, Beyoncé's followers were captivated by her natural curls—a significant statement considering she faced criticism for supposedly not being a fitting representative for her own haircare brand when it launched.

Critics argued that her frequent use of wigs disqualified her from promoting haircare, but Beyoncé's latest post has turned that notion on its head, proving her hair's natural beauty and strength.

In the video, the Texas Hold 'Em' singer is seen at a salon, her curls luxuriously washed and treated with products from the Cécred line.

"Now that Cécred is known for the quality and what it does for your hair, I think it's about time I show y'all what it does for my hair," she said.

The routine included a shampoo that Beyoncé adores for its rich lather and soothing scent, followed by the Fermented Rice & Rose Protein Ritual conditioner, which she can't praise enough. "There's nothing in the world like this conditioner, I love it, there's nothing like it!" she exclaimed.

As her stylist proceeded to blow-dry and flat iron her hair, Beyoncé discussed the misconceptions about people who wear wigs, debunking them with humor and flair.

"The stigma and misconception is that people that wear wigs don't have long and healthy hair," she noted, adding cheekily, "That's some bulls***, 'cause it ain't nobody's business."

Beyoncé also shared her hair drying techniques, preferring medium heat and using tools like the Dyson Airwrap and Supersonic, aided by an 'old school' fine-tooth comb.

Over the years, she has opted to color rather than perm her hair, thanking her line of products for keeping her hair in top condition. "It's never been so moisturized... and my hair is flourishing," she revealed.

The multi-Grammy winner described wash day as a cherished time for self-care and relaxation. The final steps in her haircare ritual included setting her hair with rollers to achieve a voluminous, bouncy style, culminating in a glamorous look featuring a sleek ponytail, a sparkling pendant necklace, and chic cat-eye sunglasses.

As the video ended, Beyoncé expressed her gratitude towards her fans for their support of her products.

"We're building the community that I've always dreamt about," she shared. "I'm proud of the ingredients, I'm proud of the way it's making people feel, I'm proud that it's not one-dimensional, and that it's for multiple textures," she continued, showcasing her final fabulous look.

In the comments, her fans were ecstatic, with one declaring, "This was the best set of receipts that I’ve ever received. Period."

Others praised her for showcasing her healthy, natural hair, with comments like "Bey with tha good hair!!!!" and "Serving long healthy hair and a fresh face. I think I love this era most."

Through her video and candid discussion, Beyoncé not only set the record straight about her natural hair but also emphasized the inclusivity and effectiveness of her Cécred line.

Describing the project as deeply personal and rooted in her ancestry, she told Essence, "Hair is our lineage; it’s our family story... we now have a line that works universally."

