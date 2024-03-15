This $29.99 neck firming serum sells one every minute - the before & after photos are incredible

If you’re over 40 like I am, one thing that you may have noticed are some changes in a part of your body you may not have taken note of before - your neck.

Wrinkled and crepey skin on your neck area is a common skincare challenge for those of us in middle age, and there are scores of pricey treatments on the market (and some ineffective cheap ones, too.)

If you want results and don’t want to splash out hundreds of dollars on luxury creams, Australian skincare brand BOOST LAB's neck firming serum is finally available to shop in the US. It's so popular that it sells one every minute Down Under, and the best news is that it's less than $30.

The before and after pictures really tell the story, and shoppers are raving about how the serum has not only helped with the appearance of their necks, but also has given them a boost of confidence.

I tried the free Boost Lab skin advisor - and learned that I don't need to worry much about wrinkles, but my skin could use a glow boost

The Edelweiss Neck Firming Serum's clinically-proven wrinkle busting ingredients include vegan collagen and Tef Seed Extract, a formulation designed to help reduce the appearance of any crepey skin texture and to also help prevent future collagen breakdown.

“I am amazed... The chicken neck has definitely lessened and I also put it on my chest and also noticed a smoothing of my skin. I am 72,” said one shopper. Another said they “absolutely love this product!". "I was definitely apprehensive but… after only two weeks I have definitely noticed a difference in my neck and don’t feel as self conscious!”

There are actually 11 serums in the BOOST LAB range, each created specifically for, and named after, the skin concerns of women over 40. The fragrance-free neck serum, like all BOOST LABS’ affordable skincare products, are made without fragrances, parabens, phthalates or sulphates, and are cruelty-free.

I tried the Boost Lab Skin Advisor

And if you want to get a free online skin assessment to find out what are the best serums for your skin, upload a selfie to the BOOST LAB interactive Skin Advisor for an instant recommendation on which serums will benefit you most.

I tried the tool out and was shocked that I scored high (that's a good thing!) in some categories like texture, but could really use a boost in the radiance and dull skin categories.

Basically, the AI Skin Advisor asks you targeted questions about your skin type, age and special personal skin concerns - and then it takes your local climate, UV index, humidity and pollution index into consideration. After analyzing your selfie and factoring in your answers to the questionnaire, in an instant the tool gives you your results and recommendations about what serum would benefit your skin most.

And the best part? The serums don't cost a fortune, because BOOST LAB’s philosophy is to create quality anti-aging skincare with all of the best ingredients but without a luxury price tag.

“We often say, ‘We could charge $100 for our serums, but we couldn’t make a better serum.' The point being that our prices are low, but never at the expense of our formulations,” says Australian skincare expert Craig Schweighoffer, who co-founded the brand with his wife Lisa Schweighoffer. "We believe everyone deserves access to quality skincare."

We hope you love the products we recommend. We may receive compensation via a service called Linkby when you click on the links in this article. We only collaborate with brands on Linkby that align with our values and develop products that our team approves of. Prices accurate and items in stock at time of publication.