Salma Hayek's $1,180 secret to her 'radiant glow' revealed by the expert behind it, Iván Pol

With the SAG-AFTRA strike fortunately in the rearview mirror, celebrities are finally making their way back to the red carpet, just in time for awards season in Hollywood.

Kicking things off are the Golden Globes on January 7, followed by a long list of more star-studded events culminating with the Oscars on March 10.

As some of our celebrity favorites start preparing to look their best selves in front of the cameras for the best night in Hollywood, those like Salma Hayek, Sofia Coppola, Phoebe Dynevor, Camille Rowe and many more know to call Iván Pol when it comes to ensuring they have glowing skin.

Iván, the celebrity facialist behind The Beauty Sandwich, already got a taste of the busy awards season to come with the most recent Academy Museum Gala, ahead of which he treated the likes of Salma (who stunned in a silk gown), Phoebe, Camille, plus the Haim sisters, Chloe Moretz, Laura Harrier and Alicia Vikander with his signature sculpting technique.

Speaking with HELLO! about what it takes to give his long list of VIP clients each custom treatments to ensure their radiance, he first says: "It was an honor to treat so many beautiful people inside and out for the gala!"

Iván – who describes his products as the "first ever non-invasive facial treatment to simultaneously elevate and define facial contours" – treated his clients in the days leading up to the event, and now explains: "Results from my treatments are both immediate and cumulative. Since I'm treating at different depths in the dermis, results are more long lasting and they boast for weeks after your first bite," adding: "This is why my treatment is so amazing for red carpet events."

© Getty Salma was one of several stars who had Iván to thank for their red carpet glow

Though Iván himself may be too busy treating Salma or Sofia with his "Snatched Glow," he has the key to celebrity-level skincare at home: layering his newly released SS02: Snatching Sauce with Chanel's Sublimage L'Extrait de Nuit - L'Écrin.

He says: "For the gala, I melted both products into my clients skin in layers giving them the ultimate radiant glow. These products together gave dreamy and ethereal looking skin as opposed to sleek and shiny," adding that "SS02 is my signature Beauty Sandwich treatment in a bottle."

© Lesley Vecsler Communications The celebrity facialist is an expert on snatched, radiant skin

Between the "lighter, brighter, and tighter oils" of the SS02 and the "boost of hydration" from Chanel's L'Écrin, he says: "Layering both products will leave you with my signature Snatched Glow."

And while it sure sounds stressful for both the celebrities and the entourage behind their fashion and glam to tackle the countless red carpet events and the high-definition photos that come with it, Iván maintains that his treatment – and seeing the results on the red carpet – keeps the stress away.

© Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock Salma also relied on Iván's products and technique for the Baby2Baby Gala

"I try to always remind myself that I am living my dream, treating some of the world's most famous faces, which helps me to not stress out too much," he says, and it certainly helps that "everyone I've worked with are absolute pros."

"My job is to make [my clients] feel like their best, most confident selves," he adds, and explains: "The treatment can be a calm moment of pause for them leading up to the event. The result of my technique is a radiant glow from the inside out."

Plus, whatever stress may come, he maintains that at the end of the day, there's nothing like "seeing all of the beautiful faces on the red carpet radiating with my signature 'Snatched Glow.'"

