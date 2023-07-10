Treat yourself! 9 best luxury skincare brands (and products) that are editor approved

Raise your hand if you hate going broke for beauty but have a holy grail skincare product that you’d die (or break the bank) for.
Putting together a list of luxury beauty products that are worth the money was so much fun - I am a true skincare aficionado, and I love trying out new serums and creams whether TikTok viral, bargain brands or high-end formulations.
And yes, it’s true that there are some incredible budget buys that give luxury skincare brands a run for their money – I’m looking at you CeraVe, CosRx and The Ordinary – but there are some expensive skincare luxuries that just can’t be replaced by dupes or cheaper alternatives.
Since I have mature, sensitive skin with bouts of acne and eczema, I’m pretty picky about what I put on my face and body, and guess what? That sometimes means splashing the cash.
That said, I’m also someone who doesn’t like to spend a lot if it’s not necessary so I steer clear of ‘miracle’ luxury buys that don’t actually work – even if they’re super Instagrammable and add prestige to my bathroom counter. So you’ll find none of those in this edit.
How we chose the best luxury skincare brands
You might be asking yourself, “Well, which expensive skincare buys actually are worth the money?” Well, to get the answer to that question I asked everyone at HELLO! Online for their expensive skincare faves that are worth spending more than a little extra on.
It turns out rich face creams are high on our list, as are a luxury eyelash growth brand and a lightweight serum designed for sensitive skin. But if there's a trending beauty indulgence for the HELLO! team, it has to be high-end skin-perfecting Vitamin C formulas, whether in cream or serum form - there are three that made the cut as being well worth the money.
So keep reading for our edit of the beauty indulgences, from Augustinus Bader and La Mer to Revitalash, that every beauty fanatic should put on their wish lists – with no regrets.
Go ahead, treat yourself!
Best luxury skincare brands
Crème de la Mer
“I’m not particularly loyal when it comes to skincare - I like to dabble and because my job involves testing out lots of products, I tend to flit between new jars of skincare all the time,” says HELLO! Online’s Director of Lifestyle & Shopping Leanne Bayley. “But Crème de la Mer is different, this is the one you return to time and time again because it just hits differently.
“The moisturizer isn’t just any moisturizer, it’s so luxurious to apply and my skin just loves it. It might be the La Mer Miracle Broth or the antioxidant Lime Tea, but this ultra-rich cream delivers.
“And the results for me are pretty speedy - my skin looks soothed and any inflammation seems to fade. Dryness seems to disappear as well. After time (the website states) that your skin feels firmer - I actually agree with this. I used it for a long period of time in the winter (perfect time for a thick luxury day cream!) and my skin definitely appeared tighter and looked more rejuvenated.
“The brand claims that the product helps repair the look of lines & wrinkles in just four weeks. I would say lines around my mouth and eyes look less prominent but I wouldn’t be able to tell you about the forehead lines (my problem area!) as I have Botox in my pesky 11s.
“Yes, this product is very expensive, there’s no denying that - but a little tends to go a long way and if you can afford it and are in the market for a luxury day cream, it’s pretty magical.”
Having made its debut back in the 1960s, anti-aging wonder Creme de la Mer is the definition of iconic and continues to be one of the most well-known exclusive skincare buys today. And why is it so expensive? It’s created with the luxury beauty brand’s signature Miracle Broth, a “visible youth-generating elixir” that’s made from sustainably harvested Giant Sea Kelp as well as other nutrients. The blend is specially treated with up to four months of fermentation and exposure to light and sound waves.
Augustinus Bader The Cleansing Balm
"I am a big fan of the Augustinus Bader Rich Cream, and wanted to give the cleansing balm a try,” says Commerce Partnerships Editor Carla Challis. “Side note - I'm not someone who gets on well with a cleansing balm, having used a popular drugstore brand previously and it resulting in pimples. But, I'm pleased to say, the AB cleansing balm is heads above. It's creamy when wet, goes a long way and after use, my skin feels squeaky clean but moisturized. It's worth the investment if you ask me!"
Luxury skincare brand Augustinus Bader has a seemingly endless list of A-listers who love the brand, including Victoria Beckham, Jennifer Aniston and Margot Robbie. The Cleansing Balm is designed to be gentle but also give a thorough cleanse without stripping your skin. The solid-textured formula melts into a rich milky texture when water is applied.
Revitalash Eyelash Conditioner
“I’ve recently started using Revitalash Eyelash Conditioner and I have been left shocked by the results,” says Senior Social Media Content Producer Chloe Ash. “With Meghan Markle swearing by the serum for her full and fluffy lashes, I wanted to see what it was all about. Not only are my lashes stronger and fuller after just one month’s use, but my lashes now have a natural curl, making me wave goodbye to my eyelash curlers - a staple in my makeup bag since the age of 16.
"The brand was created by Dr Michael Brinkenhoff in 2006, after his wife suffered with eyelash loss following cancer treatment. One simple swipe every evening is all that is needed, so a little goes a long way, making the expensive price tag worth every penny.”
HELLO! US V.P. of Sales Betsy Murphy is also a fan. “I used Revitalash on my eyebrows to fill in a few places where I had over plucked as a youth. It takes a little over a week to show follicle growth. You do have to keep using the product to maintain growth.”
Revitalash, a physician-formulated serum that promises more luxurious, healthier looking lashes with a 90-day guarantee, has celebrity fans including Olivia Wilde and the Duchess of Sussex.
Natura Bisse C+C Vitamin Cream
"I was given testers of both the Natura Bisse Vitamin C cream and the face spritz at a spa and was hooked immediately by the divine citrusy smell!” says Senior Lifestyle Editor Katherine Robinson. “When the testers ran out I didn't hesitate for a second in buying the full-size products. The cream - a little goes a long way and it provides a nice even coverage. I use it in the morning and the smell seems to almost kick-start my brain into action.
"My skin definitely feels softer and firmer with it. The spray is great to give you an instant hydrating boost on hot days. It does feel like an indulgence but I'm totally fine with that, money well spent in my eyes!"
Natura Bissé’s luxurious Vitamin C serum is designed to help firm your skin and even out complexion with a complex formula of three different forms of glow-boosting Vitamin C, as well as Vitamin E and Provitamin D, too.
Augustinus Bader The Cream
“I tried Augustinus Bader's The Cream a few years ago,” enthuses US Editorial Director Justin Ravitz. “Incredible results. Smoother, brighter, younger skin [inspired by] stem cell technology. Getting emotional just thinking about it!”
You may have spotted Augustinus Bader’s best-selling The Cream on your Instagram feed - and it’s a celeb favorite that even used to give Kim Kardashian her Marilyn Monroe glow at the Met Gala. A lush must-have in any luxury beauty kit, it’s formulated to nourish your skin the beauty brand’s patented TFC8 technology, as well as beauty-boosting antioxidants, aloe vera, vitamins and amino acids.
Origins Mega-Mushroom Relief & Resilience Advanced Face Serum
“I put the Soothing Treatment Lotion ($26) in a spray bottle to use when my skin needs immediate calming, the moisturizer is part of my daily skincare regimen, and I cannot live without the Serum every morning! It’s so soothing and keeps my skin calm all day. It's 100% worth the price.”
Infused with Chinese medicine’s “Mushroom of Immortality”, the Reishi mushroom, the Mega-Mushroom face serum was created for all skin types, but is specially formulated to reduce redness, soothe and hydrate, and boost your skin’s natural barriers. And like all Origins products, it is based on natural ingredients - in this case Reishi as well as Chaga Mushroom and Red Algae.
Skinceuticals CE Ferulic Vitamin C serum
HELLO’s resident beauty fanatic Carla Challis also is a faithful user of Skinceuticals. "After a visit to laser expert Debbie Thomas, I was recommended the Skinceuticals CE Ferulic for daily use and yes, I hate that it's as good as she said it would be! Some people are put off by the smell and color (a watery orange/brown) but with skincare and me, anything goes. I use it before moisturizer in the morning and it gives my skin a consistent glow - I notice when I don't use it. It's pricey, I agree, but a little goes a long way and a bottle lasts me a few months."
Here at HELLO! Online we love a skin-perfecting Vitamin C serum - and Skinceuticals' popular formulation earns top marks. Geared toward dehydrated and aging skin, the skin-brightening serum, which is 15% pure vitamin C, 1% vitamin E and 0.5% ferulic acid, helps reduce the appearance of fine lines, boosts firmness and protect your skin. It's clinically proven to reduce combined oxidative damage from free radicals generated by UV, ozone, and diesel exhaust by up to 41%.
Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream
“Lots of Charlotte Tilbury beauty products have gone viral, from the Hollywood Flawless Filter to the Beauty Highlighter Wand - but the Magic Cream isn’t just trending, it’s a longtime classic,” says Karen Silas. “Salma Hayek and Amal Clooney apparently use it, so it comes with good references! I first tried it a few years ago, and I love the way it makes my skin feel. As I age I really can appreciate how it plumps my skin. It’s so moisturizing and smells great and also works so well under makeup – and the Night Cream is just as fabulous. I give both a 10 out of 10.”
Charlotte Tilbury’s Magic Cream is designed to boost radiance and plump your skin with a “Magic 8 Matrix” of ingredients: Bionymph peptide, rosehip oil, hyaluronic acid, a blend of Vitamins C & E, Frangipani flower extract, camellia oil, aloe vera and shea butter.
Medik8 C-Tetra Serum
“I love trying new serums but have found it hard to find the perfect one for my skin,” says Deputy Online Editor Sharnaz Shahid. “Luckily for me, a friend suggested Medik8 C-Tetra Serum and I think it's one of the best beauty products I use on a daily basis. It makes my skin feel incredible and so much brighter - this teamed with the Medik8 Advanced Day Total Protect SPF30 is a total combination winner. My makeup over the serum and cream holds perfectly and lasts all day long. My dry skin now feels really soft and hydrated.”
One of the more affordable indulgences on our list, Medik8 has earned high praise from verified shoppers. Medik8 C-Tetra is a Vitamin C serum created for all skin types but it uses a particularly gentle formulation so it's great for those with sensitive skin or people who have never tried this type of serum before.