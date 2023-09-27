Injectable moisturisers: the radiance-boosting tweakment for people who can't commit to a skincare routine

Injectable moisturisers, AKA skin boosters, are taking the aesthetics world by storm thanks to their low-fuss ability to create dewy fresh skin

For people dreaming of fresh, dewy skin, but who struggle to stick to a skincare routine, I'd like to introduce you to injectable moisturisers – also known as skin boosters.

Just like they sound, injectable moisturisers see skincare ingredients injected into your skin, meaning you get all the benefits of a strict skincare routine, without having to apply multi-step skincare routines every night.

Read on for our expert's guide to skin boosters, written with aesthetic oracles who inject them every day.

© Getty Injectable moisturisers act as a hydrating treatment

What are injectable moisturisers?

"Injectable moisturisers or skin boosters are a skin treatment that involves injecting skincare ingredients such as hyaluronic acid into the skin to boost your complexion, make skin glow, reduce dehydration and reduce the appearance of fine lines," explains Dr Ahmed El Muntasar, owner of The Aesthetics Clinic.

Skin boosters, including the most well-known injectable moisturiser, Profhilo, improve skin plumpness, smoothness and radiance. They work in the long term too, with Dr. Yannis of Harley St. Clinic explaining: "Skin boosters stimulate collagen and elastin production, helping to address fine lines, wrinkles and skin laxity. They are particularly beneficial for enhancing skin health and rejuvenation."

Dr. Yannis adds that injectable moisturisers can help to restore volume to areas such as the temples, under-eye hollows, and nasolabial folds. By strategically injecting skin boosters, subtle volume is added and facial contours are improved.

"Profhilo and skin boosters are highly regarded for their ability to intensely hydrate the skin and restore its radiance," he continues. "The treatment replenishes moisture levels in the skin, making it look plumper, smoother and more youthful. Improved hydration can also contribute to a healthy glow and a more vibrant complexion."

How do injectable moisturisers work?

Injectable moisturisers act as a hydrating treatment, rather than a filler, says Professor Daniel Ezra, oculoplastic surgery at Moorfields Eye Hospital.

"The treatment is injected right under the skin’s surface, allowing it to quickly disperse and react with your own tissue. This will instantly cause a hydration boost, with almost immediate physical results.

© Getty Rejuvenating facial treatments are popular in top clinics

"During the following four weeks, the treatment continues to work, enhancing the production of collagen and elastin. The effect this has is a younger, smoother, plumper appearance."

"Owing to its gel-like texture, injectable moisturisers are able to distribute evenly and smoothly, without forming any lumps – which is a risk that sometimes takes place when using ordinary fillers. For this reason, skin boosters can be injected in areas that are often problematic to treat using traditional fillers, for example, the forehead and neck.

Who can have skin boosters?

Dr. Ahmed says that skin boosters suit every client. "You will struggle to find someone out there that wouldn't benefit from injectable moisturiser," he says.

"We live in a fast-paced society where we don't drink enough water, we're exposed to pollution and often don't reapply our SPF often enough, so everyone can benefit from a helping hand."

© Getty Injectable moisturisers boost radiance

Skin boosters are great if our skin is beginning to show the signs of ageing, according to Professor Daniel Ezra. "Injectable moisturisers are ideal for patients whose skin has started losing its natural firmness and elasticity, normally as a result of the ageing process, but smoking, stress and environmental factors may also be factors.

For full transparency, I'm 33 and have minimal signs of ageing (yet!), and I didn't see a huge benefit from injectable moisturisers. Read my review below, but rest-assured I've seen older clients who've seen incredible transformations from the procedure.

Why do we love injectable moisturisers?

1. They're your fast pass to glowing skin

Think of skin boosters are your cheat sheet to better quality skin. "Usually skin boosters involve hyaluronic acid, but can also include vitamins, minerals and amino acids, which are the building blocks of healthy skin," Dr. Ahmed El Muntasar says.

"Clients love skin boosters because they injects skincare benefits directly into their skin, bypassing months of skincare"

© Getty Aesthetic treatments help us look our best

2. Skin boosters create a natural look

For those who want a natural look, but crave the dewy skin of youth, skin boosters are ideal as they provide hydration, but no volume, sidestepping the pumped up look you can get with filler.

On why his clients love skin boosters, Dr. Yannis explains: "One of the primary reasons people like injectable moisturisers and skin boosters is that they provide natural-looking results.

"These treatments focus on enhancing the skin's quality, hydration, and texture rather than drastically altering facial features. The goal is to achieve a refreshed and rejuvenated appearance that appears subtle and natural."

3. There's minimal downtime with injectable moisturiser

There is minimal downtime associated with skin booster treatments. Patients can typically resume their daily activities immediately after the procedure, making them convenient options for people with busy lifestyles.

I went straight to meet friends after I had Profhilo and nobody noticed.

4. Skin boosters can be used on your neck and decolletage

Injectable moisturisers can improve skin quality, reduce crepiness, and tighten sagging skin, which makes the great for use on your neck and decolletage.

They can also be injected into your knees and hands.

5. Skin boosters work well with other tweakments

Injectable moisturisers can be combined with other facial rejuvenation treatments for a synergistic effect, explains Dr. Yannis.

"For example, it can be used in conjunction with botulinum toxin injections to soften dynamic wrinkles or with dermal fillers to enhance specific features."

6. Injectable moisturiser is long-lasting

Many individuals appreciate that the benefits of Profhilo and skin boosters can be long-lasting compared to traditional dermal fillers. The collagen and elastin stimulation triggered by these treatments can lead to ongoing improvements in skin health and texture, providing longer-lasting results.

What happened when we tried injectable moisturiser? Profhilo review

Keen to restore some youthful radiance to my complexions, last December, at 33, I decided it was time I dabbled in some aesthetics treatment – and I decided Profhilo was the least scary option.

Growing up with magazines that put the circle of shame around anyone with an over-filled appearance, an injectable moisturiser seemed a good option for me, so I booked into the Harley St. Clinic for Profhilo.

My aesthetic doctor pointed out that as my skin is in fairly good nick (humble brag alert), I might not see a lot of difference, but as someone whose job it is to write up treatments, I wanted to undergo one so I knew what I was writing about.

For my Profhilo session my skin wasn't numbed, by my doctor applied a facial massager to the areas she was injecting, to distract me from the pain – and it worked.

I had five injections in each side of my face, and only the one between my nose and mouth caused me any discomfort, the rest were all fine.

After my treatment, I had tiny, almost undetectable lumps on my face, where the Profhilo had been injected, but I met up with friends right after and nobody noticed a thing.

Me five minutes after Profhilo

The next day, the little lumpers were less noticeable and they went down fully within three days – though nobody but me noticed them.

The day after I had Profhilo

While many people see results form Profhilo straight away, my doctor told me I'd likely need two sessions to see a difference as this is when the hyaluronic acid starts working to boost your own supply. So I went back six weeks later for my second session.

Me a few weeks after Profhilo

In all honesty, I didn't see much difference from my injectable moisturiser sessions, but as mentioned, my skin is fairly wrinkle free (for now). That said, I did feel more radiant and fresh-faced, and I didn't feel so guilty skipping my serum in the mornings, knowing I’d had moisturiser injected right into my face.

